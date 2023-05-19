Busquets was unique — Sportellate.it

The Spanish midfielder will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

One day we will tell Sergio Busquets to those who have not seen him play. We’ll talk about that bony, anti-athletic lanky who sorted, retrieved, cleaned up balls giving the impression of being everywhere and at the same time not moving from the midfield circle. We will tell of that unknown boy who, thrown without warning into great football by Guardiola, so apparently unsuitable, had ended up revolutionize the way of understanding its role and then we’ll talk about how, overtaken by his own revolution, he was forced to step aside prematurely by big football. And we’ll also talk about everything in between: fifteen years of woven plots, slow-cooked games, architecture applied to football. Fifteen years that will never come back, simply because Sergio Busquets was a unique player.

Sergio Busquets was art of moving the ball. There are footballers who make the movement of the ball more harmonious when hitting it. It’s not a cliche. They are very few, but they really exist. Busquets is one of them, it is the aesthetics of the passage low to the ground. His passes are more recognizable: the ball, instead of rolling awkwardly, slips away without friction, almost giving the impression of not even touching the grass. Busquets is the thrill that precedes the amazement and the flat calmness of taking a risk. Caged by the opponent’s pressing, he creates a road all of his own to get out of it, with a touch of the heel, one roulette, or a tunnel. You who look at him, shiver, then widen your eyes. He does everything as if it were the most normal thing in the world.

Sergio Busquets is the perfect creature born from Pep Guardiola’s football perversion: the personification of the short pass, than before, sometimes seemingly useless. The expression has been abused over the years tiki-taca to define a game that didn’t have anything conservative, but if we think about the tic-tac as at the sound of the clock then Busquets was the pivot of the clock, and Xavi and Iniesta the two hands. Sergio Busquets was the metronome, the tempo manager. Busquets was the essence of the positional game of the blaugrana and positional play was the essence of Busquets. They were born together, one in function of the other. Still, the death of the positional game Busquets survived great. In the more vertical Barça of Luis Enrique and his successors it was enough for him to lengthen the trajectories, to act as a director even on the medium-long range: always horizontally, changing the front from one side of the field to the other; sometimes even vertically, triggering the points directly, with a sudden and unexpected thought that seems to say “take and turn” to the offensive teammates. Throughout his career he has been the gear that rotates all the other components of the mechanism. Fixed, there, in the middle of the field. If Dante Alighieri had seen him play, he would have spoken of it as “He who moves everything”.

This is the video of his debut in La Liga on 13 September 2008 against Racing Santandercomplete with background sound which, combined with the calm with which Busquets sorts his first professional balls, conveys more serenity than a video with the waves of the sea.

The importance that Busquets has for Barcelona in these fifteen years is perfectly explained by the fact that the debate on how to replace him has been open for at least two years and has not yet found a solution. Simply because there is no solution. And so the years have gone by, talking about the future problem without actively trying to solve it, a bit like someone who, finding himself facing an insurmountable wall, continues to skirt it, perhaps hoping to miraculously find a breach. Such impotence of Barça in the face of the problem of replacing him had not even been seen with the farewells of Xavi and Iniesta.

Busquets was also a divisive player in some respects. Either you love it or you hate it and often, if you’re an opposing fan, you hate it. What has been reproached the most is being a serial simulator, which drops at the slightest touch and remains on the ground, pretending. The interisti have not yet made peace with the image of him, lying on the ground, pulling his fingers away from his face to see if Thiago Motta he was expelled. The continuous fainting in the middle of the field that enrage Madrid, on the other hand, are the exasperation of the highest and most decisive task of the lower apex of the midfield in football: don’t lose the ball. He knows that if he loses the ball, the opponents are in goal and he has to do everything to make sure that doesn’t happen. For this reason, at the slightest doubt of seeing it mugged, he lets himself fall, hoping that the referee will take the bait. It’s survival.

With Barcelona and the Spain he won everything. Still, one of his most unforgettable performances is a defeat, the one in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy. Up front he had what was to become the European champion midfield and which was probably, if not the strongest, at least the most complete and in the best shape: Jorginho, Barella, Verratti. They understood nothing. Mancini hadn’t set a man-mark on him. Everyone from Jorginho up took turns. They hardly ever took it away from him. The problem is that you can’t get ahead of whoever lives there in advance, he makes it a mental condition, a temporal dimension all of him. By the time they arrived, the ball was already in someone else’s feet. Spain first tamed and then dominated, thanks to possession, an Italy that until then had outclassed anyone in terms of play – perhaps excluding the bad Austrian parenthesis. And the key to everything was the captain’s performance Busi.

On the other hand, his first coach had already said it all, over ten years earlier Roja, Vicente del Bosque: «If you look at the game as a whole, Busquets is not noticeable, but by watching Busquets you will be able to understand the game as a whole».

Sergio Busquets was the revolution in the midfield circle. He shouldn’t have been a footballer. His physique has never had anything of a footballer. It’s head and feet connected by a useless trunk. Then it would have to be a median, a snowplow, or snowplow, like that vehicle that has a huge shovel on the front and takes everything that passes around it as its own. He was also this, but he was also much more: an exceptional game sorter, phenomenal interceptor of plots, washer of balls, dictator of times, manager of hot situations. After the farewells of Xavi and Iniesta, he also became the forwarder’s letterboxer.

It was the maximum expression of double mission: break and build. He was the one who brought the low midfield role into the dimension of modern football – while remaining anchored to the paradigm according to which technique and mind prevail over physique and rhythm, and for this reason surpassed by his own revolution. Like so many revolutions, his revolution was rapid; a brief interlude of novelty which soon evolved into something else, newer. The successors Casemiro, Jorginho, Bennacer, Brozovic, Fabinho, Lobotka they are children of Busquets, yet they have almost nothing of Busquets. Rodriwho is considered his heir, it is actually its evolution. He is the superman applied to the concept of midfielder: he is physical superpower at the service of the head and feet. However, he doesn’t have the poetics of a cadenced step, of an unsuitable physique. It is pure linearity, perfection.

In recent years it has discussed a lot if Busquets were still suited to contemporary football, if his rhythms and physical abilities could still withstand the furious struggles for dominance that rage in the middle of the pitch today. Well, in recent years Busquets has been the exception to the modern median, despite having, in a certain sense, invented it. He was the only one to demonstrate that it is possible to survive, in the increasingly intricate tangles of midfield, even without the type of physique that the evolution of the role has made physiologically suitable and necessary – hyper-powerful or, on the contrary, extremely agile – and without that physical intensity which today seems fundamental in order not to be overwhelmed by the frenzied rhythms of top-level football.

Busquets was the slow life that sprouts in the frenzy of the metropolis. The clothes fluttering on the balconies, the old man reading the newspaper while smoking a pipe on a park bench, the deserted streets on the morning of a holiday, the fisherman holding out his rod, sitting on the Barceloneta dam, while rivers of tourists they stop for a moment to look at him, estranged.

He has almost always managed to govern matches from his command post in the midfield circle, except those times when modernity has reached its highest peaks. In those matches today, Busquets is also overwhelmed. This is probably also why he decided to leave top-level football. Now waiting for him a few years in Middle East or in the United States, condemned to the slow life of the football suburbs. Perhaps too slow for those born to be in the center.