The midfielder is pending an imminent meeting to find out the intentions of the blaugrana club

He will not decide anything before studying the Barcelona proposal despite having strong interests on the table

The future of Sergio Busquets is going to greatly condition Barça’s sports planning for next season. The midfielder’s contract is up and he has the interest of several clubs on the table, but he will not make any decision until he meets with the Blaugrana club, something that may be imminent. Barça plans to make a renewal proposal for him for a year with a significant salary reduction but hopes that the footballer will welcome his continuity as he continues to show a great level of play this season.

Busquets was clear a few months ago that perhaps his cycle at Barça had ended. The team hadn’t quite worked out and many eyes were still on the captains, so he understood that it was better to find a way out to end his successful cycle in the best possible way. The MLS was getting closer to him and there was the possibility of having already left in this January market, but Barça stopped his march due to the importance of his game in Xavi’s scheme.

The Blaugrana captain has recovered his best level and is very comfortable in Xavi’s new scheme, much more wrapped up in midfield. He understands that he has the rope to perform for another year, but he hopes that the club will consider it. He is going to have important proposals, but he will prioritize Barça. If it fits into the sports project and the economic proposal is good, anything can happen.

Xavi Hernández is insisting a lot on the club to renew Sergio Busquets. The coach is clear that, given the economic situation, the continuity of Busquets is the best possible option. Signing a substitute will be expensive because there are not many options on the table and the team is working with him on the pitch. The club will make the move and the coach will try to convince him to stay, at least, until next January. The economic issue will be important to feel valued, but Busquets now feels comfortable and is clear that there is no better place than the Camp Nou to continue playing.

Meanwhile, those around him continue to listen to the MLS and the proposals that come from Saudi Arabia, a league that wants to maximize its potential starting next season. It is true that he could receive money there that it is impossible for anyone to pay him, but on a personal level he is clear that it would be a complicated issue. The game begins to be played now and both Barça and the player want a solution soon.