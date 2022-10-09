To detach the ticket for Euro 2024, the calendar plans to face England, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. And given that lately Italy is the real black beast of the English, the reactions to the draw are …

The draw for the qualifiers for Euro 2024 gives Italy, the reigning champion, a fairly balanced group. To get the pass for the event, which returns to have a fixed location and will take place in Germany, the calendar plans to face England, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. In its group the Italian national team finds both the team it faced in its highest moment (the European victory) in recent years but also the one that caused the lowest (the elimination from the 2022 World Cup). There are also two national teams with a particular bond with Italy, Ukraine and Malta.

The challenges that will obviously attract everyone’s attention will be those with the English, who have now become … the Azzurri’s best enemies. In the last period, Italy and England have often faced each other, starting with the Wembley final in the summer of 2021, then continuing in the Nations League group. In the last act of the last European Championships it took penalties to decide who would lift the Cup, but it was Italy who celebrated. In the following games there was a draw and a blue victory signed by Jack Raspadori, who mathematically decreed the relegation of the English to Serie B of the most recent continental competition. In short, lately Italy is the real black beast of the British. See also Elections France 2022: Macron and Le Pen in the ballot. Exit poll and first results

And given how it went recently, the fans of the Three Lions don’t like the idea of ​​finding Mancini’s national team on their path again. On social media, the draw definitely triggers her Majesty supporters. “But how is Italy again?”, Someone asks. “Always Italy”, complete with a crying emoticon, is someone else’s reaction. However, there are also those who point out that after the Wembley victory things did not go very well for the Azzurri. “But it is the same Italy that lost to North Macedonia and did not qualify for the World Cup”, explains an English fan. “Think if we eliminate them,” someone adds. But the answer is pretty dry: “It won’t happen, we never beat them.” Recent numbers in hand, the pessimist is right. But the last years of Italy explain that … you never know.

October 9

