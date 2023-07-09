BUT SHAPE | Sportdimontagna.com

The main race will be staged over the distance of 40 km for 2,520 mD+. It should be remembered that the 2023 edition includes a new route that will develop on the first part of the BUT route, also touching the 3,000 meters of the 3A Hut; once the famous Toce waterfall has been passed and the Nefel Pass climbed over, the athletes will descend directly towards the finish line.

THERE ARE 3 DISTANCES:

you will run on the paths that hosted the ISF Sky Ultra World Championships with Bettelmatt Ultra Trail, 57 km for 3150 m D+, a real “Grand Tour” of the Alta Val Formazza which will reach almost 3,000 m near the Refuge 3A. Bettelmatt Super Race, 40 km for 2,520 D+-, will develop on the first part of the BUT route, including the transition to 3A, while Bettelmatt Race, 23 km for 1,320 D+-, shares the initial section of the other two races: all three the routes will touch the famous Toce waterfall.

INCREASINGLY INTERNATIONAL EVENT:

Athletes representing Argentina, Colombia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, Peru, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine and, obviously, Italy will be at the start. Trail runners from 10 Italian regions are currently registered: Piedmont, Lombardy, Val d’Aosta, Veneto, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily, Trentino Alto Adige, Marche.

