but the notes of the chorus against Juventus- Corriere TV come from the loudspeakers

On the notes of the song ‘It will be because I love you’ by Ricchi e Poveri: “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”

It closes with one sensational gaffe the European Athletics Team Championship at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland. During the party on the track for the triumph of Italy (which won the European team championship for the first time in its history), ‘It will be because I love you’ by the Ricchi e Poveri started from the loudspeakers. The widespread version, however, was not the original one but a revised and corrected one in football in Italy with an offense to the Juventus players (literally “Hold me tight and stay closer to me, and whoever does not jump is a Juventus hunchback”). Some athletes of the Azzurra team, on the notes of the song of the Ricchi e Poveri “It will be because I love you”, joined the chorus and modified the verse by singing the revised version: “hold me tight and stay closer to me, and whoever doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback”.

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023, 09:08 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

