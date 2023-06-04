But when will the second meeting take place?

The local newspapers always talk about the future of Sergio Scariolo. When is the second meeting with the Toronto Raptors? And in what way? Let’s go read.

«There is no space in the respective (agendas) – observes the Corriere dello Sport, signed by Luca Muleo – for a meeting in the States with the middle final». So a situation that remains in the air: “either there will be a virtual appointment through the platforms, or everything will get complicated”.

Walter Fuochi on Repubblica-Bologna is less vague, but there is no date: «Given his parents rest yesterday and today, the coach also pulled the plug, postponing the job interview for the bench to the next few hours on the Toronto time zone, authorized by Virtus, but postponed beyond the weekend on the Raptors’ agenda. The deadline for the start of work for the final is increasingly leaning, maybe Lindbergh won’t come back to life, but Skype will suffice».

Thus Massimo Selleri sul Carlino: «in the next few days he should make a “hit and run” in Canada to meet the Raptors’ owners».