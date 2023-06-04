Home » But when will the second meeting take place?
Sports

But when will the second meeting take place?

by admin
But when will the second meeting take place?

The local newspapers always talk about the future of Sergio Scariolo. When is the second meeting with the Toronto Raptors? And in what way? Let’s go read.

«There is no space in the respective (agendas) – observes the Corriere dello Sport, signed by Luca Muleo – for a meeting in the States with the middle final». So a situation that remains in the air: “either there will be a virtual appointment through the platforms, or everything will get complicated”.

Walter Fuochi on Repubblica-Bologna is less vague, but there is no date: «Given his parents rest yesterday and today, the coach also pulled the plug, postponing the job interview for the bench to the next few hours on the Toronto time zone, authorized by Virtus, but postponed beyond the weekend on the Raptors’ agenda. The deadline for the start of work for the final is increasingly leaning, maybe Lindbergh won’t come back to life, but Skype will suffice».

Thus Massimo Selleri sul Carlino: «in the next few days he should make a “hit and run” in Canada to meet the Raptors’ owners».

See also  NGO ship entered the port of Ancona, pro-migrant banners: "Wecolme"

You may also like

Celta Vigo beat champions Barcelona to ensure a...

At 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

It was revealed that Guo Ailun was not...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: Swedish great ends football career...

Wágner on Příbram: As long as the financial...

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 to win...

Arnautovic in Bologna win with tenth Serie A...

BENJAMIN KLEIBRINK’S SURPRISE GOLD IN FOIL AT THE...

the Scudetto party (with fireworks) seen from the...

The 2nd Haixi Roller Skating Open in Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy