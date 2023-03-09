The footballer forgot the appointment to comment on the result of Tottenham-Milan

Just finished the return match of the round of 16 of the Champions League, Tottenham-Milanon the BoboTv Bobo Vieri, Lele Adani, Nicky Vendola connected with the guest Cristian Brocchi. Antonio Cassano was missingregular protagonist of the program on Twitch.

FantAntonio goes live a few minutes after the start of the program and blurts out: «But you didn’t call me! Who is responsible who must warn me…». Vieri immediately replies: “But we told you, we had been in agreement since Monday.”

And funny curtain to which are added the jokes on look of Cassanoback live with a t-shirt with drawings of Donald Duck: «Yes, I’m in pajamasthat of the cartoon. When I’m sure I turn off my cell phone… my wife texted me to warn me… But now I’m still wearing this» closes the former striker.