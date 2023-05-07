Butcher reports: I’m back, I’m definitely not done with football! The Pilsen defender played after nine months

“I’m glad I could start after such a long time. The worst thing for a player is when the injury comes back, which happened to me. I waited a long time to return, but I did. It’s a big positive for me,” said Řezník, who was repeatedly troubled by problems with his hamstring and calf muscles.

“In the fall, my hamstring hurt. It was always round and round – after a break of several weeks I started training, but the injury returned. It already looked good in the winter training, but during the friendly I got a pinch in my calf for a change. And the course repeated itself. Fortunately, everything is fine now,” noted Řezník, who was on the bench during the last duels. He got his chance against Slovácko.

And immediately in the basic lineup. He stayed on the pitch for 72 minutes. He was sure, in the second half he even thwarted the visiting Mihálik’s chance with an excellent defensive intervention. “We have personnel problems at the back, that’s why we used Radim. He is healthy, trained. After such a long break, he played a very decent match,” coach Michal Bílek praised Řezník.

The 34-year-old defender admitted that he was not in a good mood when the injury recurred. But he didn’t think about the end of football. “I’ve had two knee surgeries so I know what this entails. I always wanted to be positive, in no case did I have any dark thoughts about quitting football. My family helped me, but so did the boys,” said Řezník, whose contract in Victoria will expire after the season. How does he see his future?

“Now I don’t want to deal with what will happen. Yes, my contract is ending. We’ll see the last four games if I play. I believe that I will be healthy, I will still get on the field and then I will deal with the future. We’ll see if I’ll be in Pilsen or somewhere else. Anyway, I want to keep playing football, I enjoy it,” concluded Řezník.