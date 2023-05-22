Home » Butler and Adebayo dispense trust in everyone
Sports

by admin
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised the team’s young guard Gabe Vincent for his aggressiveness on the court after the brilliant victory against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s his availability and aggressiveness,” Spoelstra said of Vincent. “And his ability to read the game. He had a big impact in race-2 like tonight.”

Spoelstra spoke proudly of what young players offer, praising his two veteran leaders. “Jimmy and Bam are fueling all of this,” Spoelstra said. “They are instilling confidence in these guys…”.

