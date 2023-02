Acrobatic basket by Jimmy Butler, James Harden does not respond, and Miami finds a crucial success in the race for the positions that count in the Eastern: 99-101 in the final.

Miami does not give up the top of the Southeast thanks also to Butler’s 23 with 11 rebounds, Vincent’s 18 and Adebayo’s 13 with 7 rebounds.

Phila perhaps definitively says goodbye to the pursuit of the Celtics: 27 for Embiid with 12 rebounds, 20 for James Harden with 5/14 from the field and 12 assists, 23 from Maxey.