As Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was plotting a play to try to tie Game 5 of the series between Miami and the Bucks in the dying seconds, he initially planned to hand the ball off to someone other than Jimmy Butler.

However, when Butler was informed of this plan, he had other ideas.

“He looked me straight in the eye,” Spoelstra said later with a smile, “and just said, ‘No. Let me do it.’”

The rest is history.