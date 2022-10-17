Original title: Butragueno: We know how to handle the game when we are in the lead, Benzema should win the Ballon d’Or

Live it on October 17th In the national derby, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1. In an interview with DAZN after the game, Butragueno, head of public relations at Real Madrid, said that when the team is leading, they know how to handle the game.

Butragueno said: “I see the connection between the team and the fans, when we don’t have the ball, we’ve been able to play together in a united way, we’ve always had good support. Played a very smart game and overall it was a great game.”

“I’m very happy for the team and our coach, and I’m very happy for all the Madrid fans, we brought them a lot of joy. We know that the opponents we are going to face are very strong and it will be a great It’s a tough game, they’ll put pressure right after they lose the ball.”

“We also knew that if we got past the initial pressure, we would have options, and that was the case with the first two goals. When we were ahead, we knew how to handle the game.”

Regarding Benzema, Butragueno said: “There is a consensus in the football world that Benzema should win the Ballon d’Or.”

