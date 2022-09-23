White Sox Buttrio one step away from Serie B in baseball. In fact, the inhabitants of Buttri managed to conquer the Colorno field, in the province of Parma, in race one of the very final play-off, and tomorrow they will play everything in a day that could be one to remember.

In Emilia, the Friulians won 8-1 by beating a team that had not lost a single match this season. The White Sox entered the diamond without fear and scored a great team performance. «The defense in general – comments coach Lopez Rivero Osbel – worked very well, Barchetta launched perfectly, with control and domination of the area, collecting only one point in nine innings.

From an offensive point of view, I saw a good tactical game. Battista’s home run brought us six of the eight points overall. Also important are the valid ones of Dose and Barchetta. Everyone did their part but the best on the diamond were Barchetta and Battista, who also moved well in defense. I’m happy because we have seen the work done in training ».

Now the Friulians are expected from the most important match, which will be played tomorrow, at 3 pm, on the Buttrio field. In any case, everything will be played tomorrow. In the event of Colorno’s victory, in fact, the beauty that will decide the promotion will be played on the same field at 7 pm.

«We are expecting great support – says the president of the White Sox Maurizio Rizzi – to seal a young project that is continuing to give great satisfaction. The average age of the roster, in fact, is under 18 and it is crazy that 15, 16 and 17 year olds are playing the Serie C play-offs as real protagonists ».

The extent of the victories obtained by the inhabitants of Buttri is again highlighted by the words of the president: «The Colorno pitcher is a very experienced player, just think that he also played in A1, but our boys beat him an internal home run and a double. The young White Sox are growing day by day and we are very confident for the future ».

After finishing their group in first place, the club from Buttrio managed to defeat Redupuglia by reaching the final: an unexpected result because the club had decided to give up Serie B just to devote more energy to the growth of new recruits. The guys have shown that the choice was spot on and tomorrow they will try to put the icing on the cake.