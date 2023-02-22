Journalists, influencers and selected retailers were able to personally test the Booster Elite Evolution during a run led by Giorgio Calcaterra, king of the 100 km.

An in-depth presentation of the product was then held by Manuela Corona, Manager of BV Sport Italia and Julien Romain, a graduate in Biomechanics who is now R&D and Training Manager at BV SPORT who thus introduced the new product: “For over three years, at our research and development center, we worked on the development of our new compression leg for effort focusing on the following points: Biomechanics, Bioenergetics, Ecology, Comfort and Design. We carried out various tests in our BV SPORT LAB”.

The BOOSTER ELITE EVOLUTION incorporates the BV SPORT patent of SELECTIVE COMPRESSION. The Booster is made with a structure of links with variable stiffness: a more rigid one at the level of the calf with an anti-vibration structure, a supportive one at the level of the Achilles tendon, a more flexible one at the level of the tibia to protect the sensitive pretibial structures, a support placed at the tendon insertion level of the triceps surae to protect the muscle during unevenness.

Compared to the BOOSTER ELITE EVO2, this new version:

It has new meshes, more technical and efficient than the previous BOOSTERs which improved biomechanical efficiency, especially with vibrations and muscle oxygenation.

25% lighter thanks to the SENSIL ECOCARE ecological microfiber. This microfiber allows the product to be much softer until you forget you are wearing it

It’s easier to put on and take off

The compression zones have been reworked so that they are not asymmetrical to limit the risk of bad positioning of the BOOSTER

More performing and more comfortable

This BOOSTER accelerates venous return, provides optimal muscle support and delivers oxygen to the muscles to combat muscle fatigue. Scientific studies demonstrate the following benefits:

•Up to 42% reduction in vibration with each impact on the ground

•79% improvement in venous return which allows for the elimination of toxins accumulated from exertion

• 39% reduction in muscle soreness the day after exercise

•29% improvement in muscle oxygenation which represents an index of muscle fatigue.