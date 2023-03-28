Home Sports BVB against Bayern: Raphael Guerreio as a key player
BVB against Bayern: Raphael Guerreio as a key player

Status: 03/28/2023 11:00 a.m

Regular left-back Raphael Guerreiro has blossomed as a central midfielder in recent games at Borussia Dortmund. A role that Thomas Tuchel of all people discovered for him.

Before Raphael Guerreiro moved from France to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund, he was given a nickname. None of those legendary nicknames that emphasize the quality and uniqueness of a footballer (Eric Cantona, “the king” or Oliver Kahn, “the titan”), but they simply called the young Portuguese “the battery”.

A nickname that of course underlines his physical abilities, but doesn’t really do justice to the qualities of the now 29-year-old.

Nickname too one dimensional

“The Battery” suggests that Guerreiro is one of those tireless workers. One that has stamina, but is also interchangeable and lacks individuality. Maybe even a destroyer who occasionally kicks in front of shins or the ball.

But he rarely kicks in front of shins and certainly not against the ball. He strokes it. With sophisticated technique and mostly with his left foot, which he used in the 2023 calendar year thanks to two goals and seven assists to the topScorer Bundesliga promotion.

Raphael Guerreiro ‘makes good decisions in midfield’

Raphael Guerreiro, the battery, reeled off 12.1 kilometers in the 6-1 win against 1. FC Köln. Not only the running performances stood out, he also gave the BVB offensive the necessary juice with three goals.

In the past two games, Guerreiro has been much more offensive. The regular left-back, who always played the role in an extremely offensive manner and was not necessarily known for his defensive strength, played in both games as a central midfielder and kept appearing around the opposing penalty area.

“We know that he can also make good decisions in midfield. He always gets into positions in the half-spaces where he finds solutions. We are infinitely grateful that Guerrero has the playmaking skills in this position.”said coach Edin Terzic before the game against Cologne.

Guerreiro meets old masters

He had a total of 153 ball contacts against Cologne and Schalke and, as a key player in midfield, regularly initiated attacks with his dribbles and passes.

A skill that Thomas Tuchel recognized in Guerreiro’s first season for BVB and placed the 1.70 meter tall Portuguese in a central role in midfield.

“He’s fast becoming a coach’s favourite, Raphael is way too good, way too smart and way too flexible to be pinned down to one position”he praised six and a half years ago as the BVB coach at the time.

In his first game as Bayern coach, of all things, Tuchel now meets one of his former favorite students. And has to hope his defense against the battery in his new role isn’t too overpowered.

