Home » BVB attacks with Felix Nmecha in Bundesliga
Sports

BVB attacks with Felix Nmecha in Bundesliga

by admin
BVB attacks with Felix Nmecha in Bundesliga

Faith is strength: Felix Nmecha scores twice against Ajax Amsterdam. Image: dpa

frustration, what frustration? Borussia Dortmund has processed the drama surrounding the championship and is briskly entering the season. This is not least due to a new player against whose transfer there were protests.

One of the mysteries of this Bundesliga summer is the question of what consequences the end of last season would have for Borussia Dortmund, when not only the championship title that was within reach was lost, but also Jude Bellingham, the team’s most valuable player.

The thesis that such a chance will not come again anytime soon can be backed up with many arguments: FC Bayern will probably not squander so many points again, competitors such as Leipzig and Leverkusen are investing enormous sums, and the Dortmund squad does not necessarily appear stronger than in the previous year. However, the assumption that Bellingham will not be replaceable could turn out to be a misjudgment, because even without the Englishman who switched to Real Madrid, BVB were driven by this expansive force in the 3-1 win against Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday, which has previously been attributed to Bellingham .

See also  L'Eporedia Bricks comes back and wins in the sprint The final of the young Cossano is decisive For San Giorgio, a bitter defeat

You may also like

Inter Milan Rises 23 Places in UEFA Rankings,...

Tessitori: “I’m very happy with the roster that...

Interim balance of the World Cup: ARD expert...

Coach Gerardo Martino Praises Lionel Messi’s Impact in...

Milan, Okafor: ‘Strong team, a great season awaits...

The 2023 “Happy Frontier Cup” China Cangyuan Youth...

Sportswear: personalized choice guide based on your needs

Conference League playoff draw: Eintracht Frankfurt meets Hapoel...

EU: ‘Italy presented the new Pnrr with Repower’...

Le Power Yangpu Sports Center: A Revitalized Hub...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy