The series lasts. In the seventh competitive game of the young year, Borussia Dortmund has achieved its seventh victory. After five victories in the Bundesliga and one in the DFB Cup, they actually managed an extremely flattering 1-0 (0-0) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Karim Adeyemi scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute. It opens up the best chances for the second leg on March 7th in London. Regardless of the outcome, Dortmund coach Edin Terzić and Chelsea coach Graham Potter are looking forward to seeing each other again. You know each other. You appreciate yourself.

The friendship goes back four and a half years. In June 2018, Terzić and Potter stood together in a group photo. It shows them as graduates of the Uefa Pro license coaching course at the British Football Association FA. When Terzić started this course a year and a half earlier, he was still assistant to coach Slaven Bilic at West Ham United. The Brit Potter still coached the Swedish provincial club Östersund. When they completed the course, Terzić became Lucien Favre’s assistant at Borussia Dortmund. Potter took over the English second division club Swansea. Since then, both have made careers.

On Wednesday evening, Terzić and Potter stood together in the huge Dortmund stadium. The two pro license graduates met again on the big football stage. “We never dared to dream that we would meet in the Champions League round of 16,” Terzić said before the game.

The estimated market value of Chelsea’s squad is one billion euros, that of BVB half

Only a few meters separated the friends on the sidelines. Within 90 minutes it could now be seen which of them is the better coach, but that could not be conclusively judged within an hour and a half. As far as the workforces of Dortmund and Chelsea are concerned, there is actually a relevant difference: the estimated market value of Chelsea’s squad is one billion euros, that of BVB half. “Chelsea’s squad is full of key players,” Terzić warned before kick-off. But his Borussia played locksmith.

Mats Hummels and Marco Reus only sat on the bench. Emre Can, Jude Bellingham and Salih Özcan were supposed to close the centre, with winger Julian Brandt repeatedly coming to the rescue from the right flank. This had an offensive effect, Dortmund pushed their opponents back up to the penalty area, came in dangerously several times, but missed top-class chances through Marius Wolf, Karim Adeyemi and Sebastien Haller, who played his first Champions League game in a BVB jersey.

Thiago Silva hits in a forbidden way – instead of leadership, there was yellow

However, it was not possible to prevent the dreaded Chelsea counterattack. The fast João Félix, just loaned for six months from Atlético Madrid for eleven million euros, and the even faster Michajlo Mudryk, just committed from Donetsk for 70 million euros, put Borussia in serious trouble. However, a Chelsea goal in the 16th minute by Thiago Silva didn’t count because the Brazilian used the hand. Instead of the lead, there was yellow. In the 38th minute, however, Dortmund were very lucky. After one of the counterattacks at ICE pace, Félix hit the bar. Losing the ball and moving backwards were hot topics. And stayed.

Things are not going well for Chelsea in the Premier League either. After just one win in seven games, they are in tenth place there, ten points behind the Champions League ranks. It’s not known how much longer Potter will have time, but it was clear on Wednesday evening that his team was gradually getting used to the game and getting better.

Open detailed view Tight: Emre Can scratches the ball off the line after a save by the again strong BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. (Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)

After the break, the guests became more and more dominant, but also because Dortmund visibly took risks after the dangerous first half and tried to use offensive opportunities more situationally. They simply turned the tables – and really, after goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had made a couple of great saves, Adeyemi used a counterattack chance over a good 60 meters to make it 1-0 in the 63rd minute. He outpaced Chelsea’s €120m signing Enzo Fernández and slipped past goalkeeper Kepa before slotting in the goal of the day.

Dortmund were able to intensify their wait-and-see attitude from now on. At the moment they can even do defensive battles. And stupid. In the 78th minute, Can scratched a ball off the goal line and was celebrated by his colleagues as if he had scored a goal. At the end there was still a violent pack formation. Then it was over. And Borussia Dortmund continues to pick up speed.