EFirst defeat and then the end – Borussia Dortmund bowled the end of the famous winning streak from the Champions League game. After ten successes this year, coach Edin Terzic’s team lost the round of 16 second leg at “money-slingshot” Chelsea deservedly 0:2 (0:1) and is only dancing at two weddings.

Raheem Sterling (43′) and Kai Havertz (53′, penalty after video evidence) turned Dortmund’s 1-0 lead from the first leg with their goals. Particularly bitter: Havertz initially only hit the post, but the Dutch referee Danny Makkelie had the penalty repeated because Dortmund players ran into the penalty area too early.

BVB had to show strong nerves even before kick-off. “The road was blocked. We were 500 m in front of the stadium and weren’t let through,” Terzic explained the delayed kick-off. The game at Stamford Bridge started eleven minutes later and without goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The great support of the past few weeks was only on the bench with thigh problems, Alexander Meyer was between the posts, as he was last time against RB Leipzig (2-1).

The next bad news followed promptly. The national player Julian Brandt, who was in such good form, injured his left thigh and made room for Giovanni Reyna after just five minutes. Terzic’s hug when he was substituted was little consolation for Brandt.

The personal setbacks and the heated atmosphere visibly affected the guests in front of 38,822 spectators in the early stages. BVB made a lot of ball losses and was unsorted on the defensive. Meyer had to save against Joao Felix (6th), then Havertz shot over the goal (8th). Emre Can had disturbed the national player decisively at the end.

After ten minutes, the black and yellow found themselves better into the game and more calm over longer ball passages. That almost got rewarded with the lead. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa fished a free kick from captain Marco Reus out of the corner (17th).

Little came from the hosts, the blues seemed unsettled due to the lack of success. The expectation of investments of more than 600 million euros in eight months seemed like a big burden in this phase.



Congratulations from the captain: Kai Havertz (left) converted the penalty in the second attempt

Image: EPA



Out of nowhere, the conspicuous Havertz had the great opportunity to equalize the deficit from the first leg. But his shot hit the post (28′). The action woke his team-mates up again – and BVB, now under heavy pressure, was lucky. Kalidou Koulibaly failed to hit the ball properly after a free kick in front of the empty goal, Meyer parried the follow-up shot against Felix (40′). Sterling’s lead in the second attempt was well deserved. Again Havertz initiated the situation strongly with a hoe.

The second half could not have started more unhappily for the Bundesliga club. A cross from Ben Chilwell was cleared by Marius Wolf with his forearm, Makkelie decided on a penalty after viewing the video images.

After the second goal, BVB became more active again. Reyna (55th) and Jude Bellingham (58th) missed good chances. Terzic reacted and brought the fast Jamie Bynoe-Gittens to liven up the offensive. Immediately afterwards, Wolf was denied by Kepa (65′). Dortmund tried everything, but the goal for extra time was no longer successful.