BVB eliminated after 0:2

EFirst defeat and then the end – Borussia Dortmund bowled the end of the famous winning streak from the Champions League game. After ten successes this year, coach Edin Terzic’s team lost the round of 16 second leg at “money-slingshot” Chelsea deservedly 0:2 (0:1) and is only dancing at two weddings.

Raheem Sterling (43′) and Kai Havertz (53′, penalty after video evidence) turned Dortmund’s 1-0 lead from the first leg with their goals. Particularly bitter: Havertz initially only hit the post, but the Dutch referee Danny Makkelie had the penalty repeated because Dortmund players ran into the penalty area too early.

BVB had to show strong nerves even before kick-off. “The road was blocked. We were 500 m in front of the stadium and weren’t let through,” Terzic explained the delayed kick-off. The game at Stamford Bridge started eleven minutes later and without goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. The great support of the past few weeks was only on the bench with thigh problems, Alexander Meyer was between the posts, as he was last time against RB Leipzig (2-1).

The next bad news followed promptly. The national player Julian Brandt, who was in such good form, injured his left thigh and made room for Giovanni Reyna after just five minutes. Terzic’s hug when he was substituted was little consolation for Brandt.

