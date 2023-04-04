The permanent inferiority of Dortmund to Bayern seems puzzling. But apart from the mental instability of Borussia, FC Bayern has much greater potential in terms of football.

The performance of Dortmund goalie Gregor Kobel shaped the discussions after Borussia’s defeat in the top game. Imago

“We must not forget that this man is the reason why we came here as leaders.” That’s what Edin Terzic said in front of a TV camera when he was asked about Dortmund goalie Gregor Kobel’s performance against Bayern. Terzic, the coach of Borussia, referred to the up to this game outstanding season that the Swiss played had. It is important to note that; one should not hastily break the baton over Kobel after the 2:4 in the top game against Bayern Munich.