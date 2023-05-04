BVB midfielder: Media: Change from Bellingham to Real is getting closer

Status: 03.05.2023 21:02

There are conflicting reports in the Spanish media about a possible move by Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

According to information from the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca”, which is usually very well informed at Real, the 19-year-old England international should sign a contract until 2029. However, the Spanish sports newspaper “AS” later reported, citing “absolutely reliable” sources at Royal, that Real had denied an agreement.

According to “Marca”, Real should hope for a sum of 100 to 120 million for the transfer, but BVB is demanding around 140 million. It had already been reported a few days before that Liverpool FC and Manchester City, who were also courting Bellingham, should have dropped out.

No official communication from Real

“AS”, on the other hand, wrote that the Madrilenians were interested in Bellingham, but assumed that BVB would sell the footballer, like Haaland, to the highest bidder. An agreement is therefore rather unlikely and Real will under no circumstances participate in an outbidding competition. There is no official announcement from the club at first.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that negotiations between Real and Bellingham have been completed and a meeting with Borussia Dortmund has been arranged. “Sport Bild” had previously reported that Bellingham’s father and adviser was pushing for an early change.

The midfielder switched from Birmingham City to BVB in the summer of 2020 for around 25 million euros. Shortly thereafter, as a 17-year-old, he was in the starting XI on matchday 1 of the Bundesliga. To date, Bellingham has played 130 competitive games for Borussia, he has also made 24 appearances for the England national team and was also at the World Cup in Qatar.