BVB: police protection after penalty trouble – referee Stegemann files a criminal complaint

Because of controversial decisions in the game of Borussia Dortmund at VfL Bochum he is criticized: the impartial Sascha Stegemann. As a result, he and his family received serious threats. He has now filed a criminal complaint with the police.

Nfter his potentially game-winning mistake in the Bundesliga game between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund, referee Sascha Stegemann has received serious threats. He and his family were “very specifically threatened,” said the 38-year-old on Sunday in the TV show “Doppelpass” on Sport1, “that unfortunately I felt compelled to file a criminal complaint and now also to take temporary protective measures in the space”.

But apparently they were already taking effect. In the show, Stegemann was guarded by police officers in the audience. A man in uniform could be seen behind him. Four police officers were also sitting according to information from BILD distributed in civil to the audience. In addition, other uniformed police officers stood guard in front of the door of the hotel from which the program was broadcast. A patrol car was parked in front of it. He now wants to “let things sink in” and “think about whether a break makes sense or whether it’s even better to continue immediately”.

Main referee Stegemann did not give a penalty in Borussia’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum on Friday evening when Danilo Soares fouled BVB international Karim Adeyemi in the Bochum penalty area. The video assistant Robert Hartmann did not classify the scene as a clear wrong decision and therefore did not give Stegemann a signal to watch the duel again on the screen. Stegemann publicly admitted his mistake several times afterwards.

“When things go the way they went on Friday night, you take that home with you. Then you take it to bed with you. You ask yourself a lot of questions. You turn from left to right. You stare at the ceiling,” said the 38-year-old on Saturday on the pay TV channel Sky: “That’s why the whole thing is still in my bones. I’m not just a soccer referee, I’m also a soccer player and, above all, a human being.”

DFB has already acknowledged Stegemann’s mistakes

With a time lag and after watching the TV pictures, he was now also certain that Bochum’s Soares tacked on Adeyemi “a clear penalty kick”. “Accordingly, there should have been a penalty for Borussia Dortmund.” But his perception on the pitch was “that Adeyemi put his foot out and tried to initiate contact and look for the penalty a bit, and then over Bochum defender falls over”.

Here you will find content from Twitter

On Saturday, the DFB had already admitted a mistake by the referee. Regarding the unpunished foul, the published statement said: “He doesn’t play the ball, instead he only hits the opponent and brings him down. This is a foul and therefore a penalty kick, as the TV pictures also show. The expectation must remain that such events will be decided correctly by the referee on the field without the need for support from the video assistant.”

Dortmund were also upset about two other situations. Before Bochum made it 1-0, they saw a foul on BVB midfielder Emre Can. The DFB did not comment on this scene. In addition, Borussia had demanded a hand penalty after VfL defender Erhan Masovic got the ball in the penalty area. The sporting director of DFB Schiri GmbH commented on the situation as follows: “The defender tries to block a shot with his right leg in front. However, the ball goes against the left leg and over the upper body to the left upper arm, which the referee does not classify as an unnatural enlargement of the body surface in this sequence of movements, but as a natural movement to support the body as it falls. This assessment of the process by the referee is understandable based on the TV images.”

BVB boss Watzke appeases Dortmund supporters

Meanwhile, BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke does not want to further fuel the discussion about the missed penalty. “We accept the insight and that’s it for us now,” said the BVB boss on Sunday. Immediately after the game in Bochum, both BVB coach Edin Terzic and Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl expressed their displeasure with Stegemann and video assistant Hartmann with harsh words.

Above all, the two had complained that Stegemann had not watched this situation and other controversial scenes again in the video on Friday evening. “We clearly expressed our anger at this wrong decision by Messrs. Stegemann and Hartmann. That was definitely awesome. But now it has to be good,” commented Watzke.

In a statement on the club’s website, he appealed to the fans: “Answers of any kind, slurs or threats, whether personal or anonymous via social media channels, we cannot – despite all the disappointment – even begin to tolerate. We discussed our point of view with the referee immediately after the game, and he then assured us how sorry he was.”