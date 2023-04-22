Home » BVB takes the lead in the Bundesliga with a win over Eintracht
Sports

BVB takes the lead in the Bundesliga with a win over Eintracht

by admin
BVB takes the lead in the Bundesliga with a win over Eintracht

Dhe fans of Borussia Dortmund have already celebrated their players as the new German champions, even if BVB initially only took the lead in the table. With a big grin, coach Edin Terzic high-fived his pros in the rain, the 4-0 (3-0) win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening was the title sign at the right time after the disappointing performance a week ago in Stuttgart (3-3). BVB goes into the remaining five matchdays of the Bundesliga with a point ahead of the stumbling FC Bayern.

“I’ve seen a lot of things that I’ve seen very often from this team,” said sports director Sebastian Kehl on Sky. “Compliment. This win today feels very, very good. That’s how we have to play if we want to be up front in the end.” The table currently looks “very good”. Thanks to the goals from Jude Bellingham (19th), Donyell Malen (24th/66th) and Mats Hummels (41st) in front of 81,365 spectators, there was a relaxed atmosphere in the sold-out stadium.

In contrast, the downward trend in Eintracht continues. After eight games without a win, the Hessians’ chances of returning to Europe via the league have fallen further. Especially in the second half, the cup semi-finalists remained far below their potential.

Bayern’s 3-1 defeat in Mainz a few hours earlier created great expectations in the stands. And BVB quickly created a great atmosphere. After a cautious start to the game with slight field advantages but no chances to score in the first 15 minutes, BVB used their first two opportunities ice cold. A remarkable combination of Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt was refined by the English international Bellingham with a well-placed low shot into the right corner to make it 1-0.

See also  "I've become a completely different person"

You may also like

Defeat in Mainz: “Catastrophic” – Kahn’s angry speech...

Playoff NBA, Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers gara-4 96-88:...

Jonas Hector announces the end of his career...

Premier: Liverpool chasing Europe, in the queue is...

Volleyball semi-final: SC Potsdam surprises with victory in...

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from Madrid Open, say...

Tuchel: I can’t explain Bayern’s lack of energy...

Soccer Bundesliga: The remaining program of all 18...

Arsenal (Premier League) in crisis in the Scudetto...

New leader: “Now there are exactly five steps...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy