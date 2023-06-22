BVB talent Moukoko denounces racism

The German U21 internationals Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessic Ngankam were massively racially insulted on social media after they missed penalties at the start of the European Championship.

“If we win, we are all Germans. If we lose, these monkey comments come. Jessic got them, I got them. Things like that just don’t belong in football,” said 18-year-old Moukoko after the 1-1 draw (1:1) of the German team at the start of the European Football Championship against Israel.

Both the Dortmunder and Ngankam from Hertha BSC had missed a penalty in the game in Georgia. For defending champion Germany it was only enough for a draw to start the tournament.

“We don’t shoot extra, we try to help the team. When you get messages like that, it’s disgusting,” said Moukoko, who was born in Cameroon.

“It hurt this time. No player misses a penalty.” Moukoko reported that he was repeatedly confronted with such comments. “Slowly it’s enough. It’s about time that a sign was set against it,” he demanded.

