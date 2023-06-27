BVB transfers 2023: Hammer return? – DerWesten.de

Rumors about arrivals and departures, fixed transfers, transfer fees – the hot phase of the transfer market has begun. This summer, transfer news and rumors about Borussia Dortmund will once again shoot up like mushrooms.

A long, exhausting summer awaits sports director Sebastian Kehl and countless transfer rumors for BVB fans. The central task of Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director will be to compensate for the departure of the midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund: transfer news and rumours

Jude Bellingham leaves Borussia Dortmund for a fee of more than 100 million euros. After the sale, countless transfer rumors are circulating and several commitments will follow.

Which players does BVB sign? Which departures does Borussia Dortmund have to cope with? We keep track of Borussia Dortmund’s transfer plans and keep all BVB fans up to date in our transfer blog.

Hammer return? BVB would have to dig deep into their pockets

10:25 p.m.: At Borussia Dortmund, fans dream of Jadon Sancho returning. Manchester United are looking to sell the 23-year-old again this summer. BVB has to weigh up whether a deal is really worth it. Here are the details!

Top talent extended and awarded

Tuesday, June 27, 3:41 p.m.: Borussia Dortmund binds a promising talent to the club for more years and at the same time lends him to the 2nd Bundesliga. Tom Rothe is supposed to collect match practice there. More about that here!

Decision made at BVB Flirt

10:38 p.m.: Has a BVB flirt decided? A personal conversation with Edin Terzic and Sebastian Kehl probably helped. All information here.

Hammer a Fresneda

Sunday June 25th 9:28 am: Good morning! A hammer is now seeping through to BVB flirt Ivan Fresneda. The Spaniard is right at the top of Borussia’s wish list, but his club Valladolid is making the transfer poker a tough struggle. Now, in the middle of the negotiations, Fresneda has changed its advisor. That could have a positive or negative effect on Borussia Dortmund. All information here.

Dortmund agreed with Star

9.45 p.m.: Will the next newcomer be presented soon? BVB agrees with one player. But one problem remains.

Child prodigy wants to BVB

Saturday, July 24, 9:20 a.m.: Half of Europe is up to him, but now this top talent wants to join BVB. Every information is here!

