BVB wants to be German champion

BAccording to sports director Sebastian Kehl, orussia Dortmund is going into the final stretch of the Bundesliga with an offensive goal. “We want to be German champions!” said the 43-year-old to the Ruhr Nachrichten and formulated it so directly for the first time.

“It’s only two points behind Bayern Munich. We still have six games ahead of us,” said Kehl. Four of them take place in our own stadium: “We are the strongest team in the league at home and we are able to start a series at any time. We have not lost sight of our goal of winning the title.”

At this late point in the season, BVB was as close as “not in years,” said Kehl. At the same time, the former professional also pointed out that winning the championship is no longer in your own hands, but is dependent on Bayern’s blunders.

“But we want to keep the pressure up. That’s only possible with wins in a row. And that’s what we want to start against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday,” said Kehl before the match against the Europa League winners from Hesse (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

“It’s not over yet! I said that after the game in Munich,” Kehl emphasized before the 29th matchday: “But we are well advised to take care of ourselves and not trip ourselves up again.”

Last weekend Dortmund did not get more than 3: 3 at VfB Stuttgart, threatened with relegation