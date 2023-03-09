How old is Youssoufa Moukoko? The “Bunte” has published a birth certificate that fuels the suspicion that the attacker from Borussia Dortmund is significantly older than officially stated. The national player’s lawyer continues to refer to other documents.

Dhe speculation about the age of the German international Youssoufa Moukoko continues. Suspicions that the attacker from Borussia Dortmund is older than the officially stated 18 years are being fueled. The magazine “Bunte” published a copy of a birth certificate issued to a certain “Youssoufa Mohamadou” in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé. The number: 4621/2000. The child’s date of birth is July 19, 2000.

If it is the super talent who came to Germany from Yaoundé in 2014, Moukoko would actually be 22 years old and four years and four months older than previously assumed.

The authenticity of the document cannot be verified. However, Moukoko did a lot to prevent the certificate from being published: one day before his first international match in November 2022, he had it banned by a court. The Frankfurt Regional Court then lifted the ban in February 2023 after the “Bunte” had sued.

Was Moukoko adopted?

The document was published by the “Bunte” in its current issue. The date of birth is on the second line and is written out in French: “dix neuf juillet deux mille”: July 19, 2000.

The fact that the surname differs on the birth certificate is not necessarily surprising. The “Spiegel” reported in November that Joseph Moukoko had discovered and adopted the talented Youssoufa in his capacity as a talent scout.

Joseph Moukoko, who has lived in Germany for 40 years and who brought the boy to Hamburg at the alleged age of nine in 2014, swore to the court in the course of the ban proceedings that he was the biological father.

The Hamburg-Harburg registry office confirmed that Moukoko’s birth was certified in Germany in 2016. Thus, the kicker has official documents that set his birthday on November 20, 2004. Accordingly, Moukoko’s lawyer now pointed out to “Bild” that “all official documents available to us (issued by authorities from Cameroon as well as from Germany)” confirmed the date of birth in 2004. Among them is Moukoko’s “real birth certificate”.