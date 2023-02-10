The bicycle itinerary from the Val dei Mocheni to the Pinè plateau starts from Levico Terme and develops along fascinating and little frequented placesskirting some of the numerous bathing lakes in Trentino, crossing the Mocheni valley and the Pinè plateau, passing through silent landscapes, always in the context of the splendid Trentino mountains. Both stages run mainly along secondary roads, with little traffic and well maintained.

By bicycle from the Val dei Mocheni to the Pinè plateau

Going by bicycle from the Val dei Mocheni to the Pinè plateau, only in a few stretches will you find an unpaved surface, but still easily passable by any type of bicycle.

First stop: Levico Terme – Palù del Fersina – Malga Stramaiolo

33.4 km (3 km cycle path – 30.4 km asphalt) – 1325 m asl.

From the center of Levico Terme, head towards the lake and take the beautiful cycle/pedestrian path that runs alongside it on the north bank. About three-quarters of the way from the lake, a short ramp leads to a dirt road which you follow to the left for 3km, coming to an end on the provincial road. Here, turn left and, 300 m after the crossroads for Panarotta, turn right into via Ol, then turn left at the next crossroads and continue on level ground behind the hill of the castle of Pergine.

Once you reach the provincial road, cross it (attention!) and take the road on the other side, following it to the end. Here you go up to the right for a short but very steep stretch, up to the bridge over the Fersina stream; after passing it, turn right onto the Mocheni valley cycle path, which runs along the slightly uphill stream.

After crossing the provincial road and a big bend to the left, continue for about another kilometer until shortly after a sawmill, where you leave the cycle path and turn right onto the provincial road for Frassilongo. Traffic on this side of the valley is practically non-existent and the road surface is very good. The first 3 km are the most demanding, you get up quickly with some panoramic hairpin bends over the valley. After the town of Frassilongo, the slopes soften and a short downhill section leads to crossing the Fersina stream before the last ramps to Palù del Fersina.

From the town continue descending gently for 1 km to the crossroads for Passo Redebus, where you turn right going up again with a maximum gradient of 13%, which however is short-lived. After the pass at a building and a small open space on the left, take the paved forest road on the right for Malga Stramaiolo, which climbs gently in the middle of fir and larch woods, in silence and tranquillity. Before reaching the malga, where you can eat and stay overnight, the landscape opens onto the scenery of the surrounding mountain ranges. Attention: the malga opens only by reservation (tel. 0461552436/3287474413).

Second stage: Malga Stramaiolo – Baselga di Pinè – Pergine Valsugana – Levico

36.8 km (1 km cycle path – 35.8 km asphalt) –

308 m disl.

From Malga Stramaiolo go back to the Redebus pass provincial road and turn right downhill. The road is wide and the road surface moderate, however long sections with steep slopes (up to 16%) advise caution.

After 3 km you reach the hamlet of Varda, where you cross the provincial road of the Pinè plateau (attention!) to take a small paved road on the right, which goes downhill and then runs alongside the main road.

Signs for the cycle path leadafter a few kilometres, a short underpass. Walk along the lake of Piazze and at the end, after the short descent after the dam, you reach a small square with a votive aedicule, where you turn left downhill following the signs for “paludi di Sternigo”.

A short dirt road takes you to the road that runs alongside Lake Serraia on the left, and continues until you reach the main road in the center of Baselga di Pinè. Turn left, go along via Cesare Battisti for 500 m, turn left again for Miola, then continue for Faida, where you go down to the hamlet of Riposo and from there continue downhill to Pergine, leaving the junction for Canzolino, near the lake of the same name.

At the end of the descent, continue to the bridge over the Fersina torrent, before which you take the cycle path on the left which in about 1 km leads to the Serso bridge (which you crossed in the opposite direction the day before).

Go back along the road already travelled, crossing the bridge; you reach a clearing from which 3 roads branch off and you choose the one on the left, proceeding for less than 1 km until you cross the provincial road (attention!) for the Val dei Mocheni near Zivignago. Take the small road in front of you which, keeping to the right, leads behind the hill of the castle of Pergine up to a crossroads. Turn right and, once you reach the provincial road, instead of turning left and returning immediately to Levico, turn right (attention!) and then immediately left towards Masetti.

Go past the few houses, the road begins to climb in the woods and keeping to the right, it winds its way for a few kilometers with pleasant ups and downs, until it reaches the town of Ischia. Here you turn left uphill on the provincial road to Tenna to cross the thick and magical pine forest of Alberè and, having climbed over the hill, descend to the left quickly reaching the crossroads with the provincial road that connects Caldonazzo to Levico.

Turn left (attention!) and you reach Levico Terme by continuing straight on slightly uphill.

Advertising