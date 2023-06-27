I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, I would have liked to cross Italy by bike, put myself to the test on a long journey, understand if I’m only good at making plans on paper or if I really would have been capable of realizing an ambitious idea like this. Mind you, nothing extreme, there are many travelers who make journeys of many thousands of kilometres, in solitary and hostile environments, crossing deserts or desolate lands covered in snow, sleeping in tents in wild places.

I’m going for a bike ride from Milan to Santa Maria di Leuca

Everyone can organize their own little big tailor-made adventure. And I wanted to cycle from Milan to Santa Maria di Leuca. Here’s how I did it and what I looked after.

By bike from Milan to Santa Maria di Leuca: safety

Thinking about this trip, and the roads that I would have had to travel, I immediately realized that I had to take good care of safety which, essentially, means above all to see and be clearly visible. So I chose a flashy outfit – wearing black is very elegant but you are hardly visible!!! – I put in some extra lights, I brought a fluorescent vest and I mounted a small rear view mirror.

The preparation

I like to ride a bike, and for some months I have tried to maintain a minimum of training by doing at least one outing a week, often with climbs, because the bike, in my opinion more than other sports, rewards those who are constant and beats those who want to improvise. Then, to test the bike, the materials and my skills, I organized a shorter trip to Venice over a weekend. This allowed me to understand how many km I could do per day, what was useful to bring and what was superfluous, how to arrange the luggage, etc.

The luggage

On a trip of this type, you don’t need to load up much, every day you come across towns and shops where you can buy food or whatever you need and you just need to have a supply of water, supplements and a few bars on hand. The basic choice is whether to bring a tent, a sleeping bag, etc. or whether to stay overnight by renting a room at each stage. I chose the latter to limit luggage and to have a minimum of comfort even in the event of rain or bad weather. I also found very cheap accommodations starting from 24 euros per night, some more comfortable and some less; the best surprise was in Locorotondo when, for the price of a room, they put an entire trullo at my disposal with a magnificent terrace.

The bike

I have a habit of taking good care of my bikes, so I find myself an almost 40 year old Peugeot in very good condition, which I could not leave at home. The heavy steel frame proved to be very suitable for the load and the rough surfaces I encountered, even the unaesthetic mudguards were very useful in the rain and puddles. The ideal would have been to have a gravel bike or, as many do, a sturdy mountain bike with slick tires. I knew it would have been risky to go on a long journey with such an old bike, but my glorious Peugeot handled very well and didn’t let me down.

Path

If I had chosen to follow the state roads, I would have gotten away with just over 1,100 km, instead I have inserted some variations, and climbs, to see places that in fact deserved, such as the Monte San Bartolo Park between Cattolica and Pesaro or the Conero, between Ancona and Numana. In the end, I did about 1,400km in 10 days. I had studied the route in broad terms, but it was impossible to mark all the roads and crossroads and therefore I relied on Google Maps, selecting the bike route.

The map

I have to say it worked, the program chose cycle paths, secondary roads with little traffic, included dirt roads, sometimes very bumpy, but it was inevitable also to do long stretches on the state roads where my fluorescent gilet was very useful. I encountered many cycle paths, but they were often short and fragmented; major projects, such as the Adriatic Cycle Path or the beautiful Via Verde dei Trabocchi are still being completed.

Just fatigue and suffering?

I have to admit that at times I thought so, but I was wrong in approaching the route. In the first stages I exaggerated, it was hot, and I also had a hard time sleeping and recovering. Then I learned to manage myself better, with stops and rests, and, very important, integrating salts. More than the fatigue of pedaling, I suffered the pain of the saddle, neck and feet for the many hours on the bike. Then little by little, the beauty of the landscape, the local specialties that I indulged in every evening in the trattoria and the approaching goal made me forget all the effort and suffering.

The beauty of the bike

The bicycle is an incredible medium, you can use it to go to school or work, to buy bread or the newspaper or even, with the right bike and your luggage, you can go on a journey of days or weeks. It doesn’t matter if you do 40, 100 or more than 150 km a day, if you sleep in a tent or in a room, everyone must adjust to their own abilities without overdoing it, the satisfaction is the same. With the right preparation, the potential is extraordinary; as he says a great traveler I know “if i did it…”.

