By bike in Crans Montana, in all its forms

Just two and a half hours by car from Milan, the sunny plateau of Crans Montana offers a splendid setting for all the activities that can be practiced in the mountains. Moreover, it is not even necessary to go there by car since an efficient public transport system allows you to easily reach the town by train, across the Sempione, and with a panoramic and modern funicular, the longest in Europe!

All bikes lead to Crans Montana

Crans Montana is one of the best-known and most frequented Swiss resorts by Italians, perhaps because it is particularly kissed by the sun, but probably also because of the innumerable opportunities, which in all seasons, from 3,000 meters above sea level and up to the vineyards on the valley floor, can be to practise.

By bike in Crans Montana: the road routes

In particular, those who love the mountains and the bicycle will find the whole range of cycle paths here, starting with the road bike, with the Giro d’Italia 2023 which has set the arrival of one of its most spectacular stages right in Crans Montana. As illustrated in the Tourist Office brochure specifically dedicated to racing bike enthusiasts, 13 itineraries have been identified, of varying length and difficulty, for a total of 200 km ranging from the valley floor to 1,804 m. of the Col de Crans Montana.

Those who want to retrace the finish line of the Giro stage will be able to “enjoy” the last 13 km which from Granges, passing through Lens, continue up to Crans Montana, with an average gradient of 7% and with more demanding sections at 13%.

MTB in Crans Montana

The high-altitude stony ground, the forests, the 9 lakes of the south-facing plateau and the vineyards form the backdrop within which 177 km of trails for MTB, cross-country and enduro unfold, with three downhill trails and specific itineraries for e- bike. Also in this case, specific brochures for the various activities can be found at the Tourist Office; maps and impeccable signs allow you to range from the glacier along steep rocky passages, entering the woods, skirting the lakes, passing from one playground to another, through the picnic and refreshment areas up to a real beach with sand on the lake and then still down along the vineyards, perhaps with a final tasting of the excellent Valais wines.

Easy and safe routes for families and breathtaking descents for properly equipped true experts, truly for all tastes and abilities.

Services for bikers

To support cycling activities, hotels with the Swiss Bike Hotels brand, specialized shops, muscle bike and e-bike rentals and local guides who organize courses and accompaniments on the routes that best suit everyone’s needs and abilities; all information about crans-montana.ch/bike/

