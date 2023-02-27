One of the best known and most beautiful cycle routes to cycle in Val Pusteria, straddling South Tyrol and East Tyrol, theto San Candido-Lienz flanking the bank of the river Drava. Immersed in a fantastic mountain landscape, and perfectly signposted, the track runs for just over 40 km in gentle descent, therefore also suitable for families with children. And at the end, just get on the train to go back to the starting point: very comfortable.

By bike in Val Pusteria along the San Candido-Lienz

The departure of the San Candido-Lienz cycle path conventionally takes place from the ancient center of the beautiful town of San Candido, and from here head east, following the numerous and reassuring signs for the cycle path (brown signs with bicycles on a white field and the writing “Radroute-Percorso ciclabile”). At its entrance stands out a brown sign indicating 43 km to Lienz and passage to agricultural wagons and local traffic is allowed (there is horizontal signage showing a stylized tractor), therefore always pay due attention, given that the works some fields are very intense in these parts. After a while you join the course of the Drava, a river that you can placidly follow on a cycle path up to Maribor, in Slovenia. From here, all you have to do is follow the cycle path and enjoy the journey, among meadows and panoramic peaks, and rest stops with benches and tables.

When you arrive at the red and white bar at the border, you will also notice a sticker of the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, the Jacobean path. In fact, the itinerary that leads pilgrims to the Spanish town also passes through these lands (for information and curiosities about the itinerary in Tyrol, consult the site also in Italian www.jakobsweg-tirol.net).

Entry into Austria by bike

You therefore enter Austria, there are always numerous signs for the cycle path, but now the signs have turned green: this short stretch is known and advertised both as the San Candido-Lienz (Val Pusteria) and as a stretch of the Drava cycle path ( Dobbiaco-Maribor and Valle della Drava), and as a section of the Lunga Via delle Dolomiti.

After about 43 km not demanding, you notice the first houses of Lienz and immediately after the sign for entering the city, the cycle path ends and you turn left into a quiet road, but with promiscuous traffic, albeit very limited, being an area of ​​sports facilities, with a swimming pool and tennis courts.

But it is at km 43.1 that the cycle path ends, even sanctioned by an arrival banner and flagpoles decorated with the town’s coat of arms and the Italian flag. On the right side is a official kiosk which issues a certificate of participation and achievement of the goal free of charge to every cyclist who requests it. A small satisfaction above all for the children, who upon returning to their respective cities will be able to proudly display the recognition of having completed the 43 km of the route.

We publish this itinerary thanks to collaboration with Ediciclo Editore.

The route is taken from the book The cycle paths of the Val Pusteria by Alberto Fiorin. To discover the whole catalog visit the website www.ediciclo.it

