Cristian Biemmi, an electrical engineer from Brescia, is traveling in Africa with an old modified Uaz 4×4. An infinite passion for raids, the pleasure of giving a hand to the unfortunate

The latest story on Instagram – on his @cristian_biem account – comes from Senegal: Cristian Biemmi stopped by for a couple of days, following the match between the African national team and England together with the locals. The 45-year-old from Brescia is a minor celebrity in his province of origin due to the incredible sequence of very long trips around the world. He is an electrical engineer by profession and had already made headlines for having traveled to over 100 countries, recounting his adventures in a little book, published by Albatros Il Filo and entitled My first 100 which immediately makes you want to leave. “When I’m not working, I leave immediately: years ago I sold my house because it was always empty, and now I live on my two campers” she recently told Brescia newspaper.

FOUND IN SIBERIA — One of the campers is a Uaz 4×4 purchased while Biemmi was on business in the Ural mountains shortly before the outbreak of war in Ukraine. "I fled driving from Siberia to Italy because I didn't want to leave my new vehicle there," he said. He registered it and above all made it into a camper for the new adventure, which began on November 10: to travel Africa, from Morocco to South Africa, without any hurry. He missed the continent after visiting virtually all of Asia, Europe and the Americas. It's hard not to notice him where he passes because he has colored the Uaz 4×4, which in Russia is called, fiery orange buchanka, i.e. 'loaf' due to a not particularly refined design. "As far as I know, no one has ever wandered around Africa driving a 'loaf', but I equipped it so well that it looked like a studio flat on four wheels – he explained – then I wanted to do something special, enjoy the journey and meet so many people. Now there is a gentleman from Madrid with me, I'm giving him a lift".

VOLUNTEERING — On his converted van, Biemmi transports useful material for the volunteers of the associations operating in Africa, and micro-magic games with which he entertains the children he meets: “In the past I did clown therapy at the Civile di Brescia. I get along with tricks and the balloons. The thing I like the most is seeing the expression of surprise on the faces of the children, who are the same everywhere in the world“. A journey to follow with a pinch of envy and a lot of sympathy. Of a serene electrical engineer with high visions as we read in the incipit of her books. “Because traveling is not drinking fruit juice under a palm tree, or in any case it’s not just that, it’s above all feeling inside something that drives you to the continuous search for new spaces where you can get to know yourself. The journey does not take place only in space and time but above all in his own soul”. Good boy.