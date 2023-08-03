World Dog Day is celebrated on August 26: intelligent, sensitive, affectionate, small or large, with long or short hair, everyone is celebrated on this date. Introduced in 2004 to promote adoptions, this world day was conceived by American dog trainer Colleen Paige, who wanted to remember the day her parents adopted the family dog.

For the occasion, Vueling, part of the IAG group, has drawn up a list of 5 tips to follow for those who have to travel by plane with their dog or don’t want to be separated from their most faithful friend ever, not even in flight!

Vueling is one of the few pet-friendly low-cost airlines that allows its passengers to travel accompanied on all European routes (excluding those to and from the UK and Ireland), on direct flights and on connecting flights through the hub of Barcelona-El Prat, with maximum comfort.

By plane with your dog: 5 tips for flying with Fido

So here are the tips for traveling in company, from checking the size of your four-legged friend to the documents to bring with you, from the rate to select to the insurance to take out, up to the measures to be taken during the flight.

1. Species and size: who can fly

Not just dogs: other small pets such as cats, birds (excluding birds of prey) and turtles are also allowed on board. Only one pet per passenger is allowed.

As for dogs, it is essential to have them travel in an approved pet carrier (45 x 39 x 21 cm) which has openings for the passage of air, for a maximum total weight of 8 kg, accessories included (as far as Vueling is concerned, this valid for bookings made from 20 June 2023 onwards). The same considerations apply to the other animals that must be transported in their cage.

Naturally, Vueling always allows assistance dogs access to the cabin.

2. Documents and conditions: what you need to fly

In addition to the ticket and the microchip, it is necessary to have a passport certifying the vaccination history, including the anti-rabies vaccination carried out at least 21 days before the flight.

Traveling with assistance dogs requires indication at the time of booking, selecting the Passenger with special needs option. They can travel from 3 months of age onwards with a tattoo or microchip, provided they have proof of training as an assistance or guide dog, as well as a vaccination certificate and, for international flights, a passport.

In any case, Vueling always recommends checking the specific conditions for transporting animals to the chosen destination.

3. Booking and Fares: In preparation for the flight

When booking, the owner must indicate the presence of his or her four-legged friend by choosing the “Basic” fare and purchasing the service to choose from in the Personalize your flight section.

Once at the airport, you must go to the check-in desk with the documentation required to receive both the assignment of a comfortable seat and the boarding pass.

Your dog’s personal effects are also important, to be transported in hand luggage or in the kennel: from food to a bowl of water, from blankets to toys, so that the flight is as comfortable as possible.

4. Insurance: how to protect yourself before the flight

For the most scrupulous and attentive owners, a look at the insurance policies that allow a peaceful journey is inevitable.

These may include any expenses incurred abroad and search costs in the event of loss or misplacement during travel.

5. Checks and take off: finally ready to fly

Ready Set Go! Purchased tickets, ready documentation, stipulated insurance: everything is ready to face the little big adventure of flying by plane.

Time for security checks: the dog will pass through the metal detector together with the owner, while the pet carrier will have to be scanned like the rest of the luggage together with the leash and the food.

Once on board the aircraft, the dog will find space in its kennel on the ground under the seat in front of the assigned seat, secured in a safety harness before and after take-off and upon landing. For security reasons, you will not be able to leave until disembarkation.

Now that’s really all. All you have to do is close your eyes and enjoy this Vueling walk in the clouds.

Photo by ROOTED STUDIO

