From the searches of 2021 to the -15 inflicted on Juventus by the FIGC Court of Appeal, with the publication of the reasons for the sentence. The two strands (capital gains and ‘salary maneuvers’), the investigation by the Turin and federal prosecutors, the resignation of Agnelli and the board of directors. All the stages of the ‘Prisma’ investigation into the accounts of Juventus JUVE, REASONS FOR THE JUDGMENT AND LIVE REACTIONS