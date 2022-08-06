The reform from 2023-24 with the launch of the two new categories which will be accessed through the play off series at the end of the regular season 2022-23

The Federbasket regional committee has announced the expected formula of the C gold and C silver series championships which will be in their last edition since the ongoing reform will establish the Interregional championship in 2023-24.

serie C gold

In Serie C gold, the twenty-eight registered teams are divided into two groups of fourteen teams each that will face each other in a regular calendar with home and away matches, at the end of which the first two of each group will be admitted to the Gold playoffs, in the which, in two best-of-five series, the regional title will be played and all four will in any case already be admitted to the new Interregional 2023-24 championship (which, like the current C gold, will still be the fourth national series).

The sixteen formations ranked from third to tenth place in each group, on the other hand, will give life to the Silver playoffs built on four mini-scoreboards and best-of-five series series. The four winning teams of the four mini-draws will be admitted by right to the Interregional championship 2023-24 (which will therefore represent the fourth national series).

All the other teams, both those that have played in the Silver playoffs without being able to qualify, and the formations placed from eleventh to fourteenth place of the two initial Italian rounds, in the 2023-24 season will play the regional C series that will represent instead the fifth series of the Italian basketball championships.

Serie C silver

In Serie C Silver, the 42 participating teams are divided into three groups of 14 in the Italian style with home and away matches at the end of which the first two of each group will give life to the Gold playoffs, three series at the best of the 5 games that they will promote the three winners to a poule which, with one-way races, will sanction the champion team, the second and the third. The three losers, with a similar formula, will play the places from fourth to sixth. The 24 formations placed between the third and the tenth place in the first phase, will compete in the Silver playoffs. The 12 winners of the first round in the best of 5 games, as well as the first six of the play off Gold, will be admitted to the regional C 2023-24. The 12 losers will face a second round in the best of 5 races that will allow the six winners to be admitted to the regional C 2023-24. The six losers and the last 4 of the first phase groups (18 teams in all) will be relegated to Serie D 2023-24. –

