Home » C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before the final – Football
Sports

C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before the final – Football

by admin
C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before the final – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – Interpreting the common sense of closeness that unites the entire country to the population of Emilia Romagna, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, in agreement with the Serie A League, ordered a minute of recollection to honor the memory of the victims of the flood before the final of the Italian Cup, Fiorentina-Inter, scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Olympic stadium.

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, receiving the two teams at the Quirinale, said he was “certain that tomorrow’s great sporting occasion will be preceded by a moment of recollection in reference to the dramatic events that have hit Emilia Romagna in recent days “. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy