C.Italia: 1′ of silence for Emilia Romagna before the final – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – Interpreting the common sense of closeness that unites the entire country to the population of Emilia Romagna, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, in agreement with the Serie A League, ordered a minute of recollection to honor the memory of the victims of the flood before the final of the Italian Cup, Fiorentina-Inter, scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Olympic stadium.



The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, receiving the two teams at the Quirinale, said he was “certain that tomorrow’s great sporting occasion will be preceded by a moment of recollection in reference to the dramatic events that have hit Emilia Romagna in recent days “. (HANDLE).

