news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – “I never like fights and expulsions, and I’m sorry to say it but the expulsion for Lukaku was fair, I didn’t like it, there are the boys who watch the game and these gestures they don’t do it. We need to be calmer”. Sandro Mazzola said so, speaking on ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’, on Rai Radio1, regarding the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Inter, which in his opinion “was very bad. Every now and then I would turn off the TV and then the I rekindled”.



As for the Nerazzurri’s controversial coach, Mazzola has no doubts “Inzaghino doesn’t touch himself, he has to stay, he’s good at it, let’s leave him be. It’s the players, or rather some of them, who can’t understand what the coach wants.



Not even I can understand – he concluded to Mazzola – what kind of game Inter have in mind to play”. (ANSA).

