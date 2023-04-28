Home » C.J. Stroud gets his flowers: social media reacts to 2023 NFL Draft first round
C.J. Stroud gets his flowers: social media reacts to 2023 NFL Draft first round

C.J. Stroud gets his flowers: social media reacts to 2023 NFL Draft first round

An action-packed first round of the 2023 NFL Draft had social media buzzing, with NFL players and fans weighing in on everything from C.J. Stroud’s vindication, the Texans’ bold trade up to take Will Anderson, Jalen Carter falling to the Eagles, Lamar Jackson getting a new wide receiver in Baltimore after his contract extension and more!

Here were some of the most notable social media reactions to a whirlwind NFL Draft day one.

Bryce Up, Son!

As the Panthers drafted Bryce Young first overall to be their quarterback of the future, a legendary former wide receiver had the perfect response.

Give C.J. Stroud his due

So much for all those rumors of a draft slide. The Houston Texans drafted Stroud second overall, and the quarterback got praise from some other Ohio State greats and players from around the NFL.

Fans were thrilled about the pick as well, and Stroud himself was overcome with emotion.

Houston pulls off a STUNNER

The trade of the night happened when Houston went back up to No. 3 to take Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, shocking players and fans alike.

Kyler hyped for Paris Johnson Jr.

After the Cardinals traded down to No. 12 and then back up to No. 6 to take offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. — who quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly wanted — the Arizona signal-caller was excited.

Patrick Mahomes excited for fellow Texas Tech product

When the Raiders took Tyree Wilson at No. 7, Mahomes pleaded for his fellow Red Raider and new division rival to take it easy on him.

High praise for Sesame Robinson from a fellow Longhorns legend

Eagles stack up on Georgia defenders

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were thrilled that Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith would be joining them in a big Georgia reunion in Philadelphia.

Some of their division rivals, however, were less thrilled.

Social media dumbfounded at Lions picks

The Detroit Lions had two first-round picks — and used them on running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell, who many had evaluated to go far lower than they went.

Jets fan Kyle Stickles steals the show at the draft

Will McDonald brings another Iowa State Cyclone to the Jets

Seahawks welcome Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Seattle

Lamar Jackson ends big day with new wide receiver

First, the Ravens handed their star quarterback a massive five-year, $260 million extension with $185 million in guaranteed money. Then they drafted Boston College standout Zay Flowers to give Jackson another wide receiver to throw to.

Cowboys defensive stars welcome Know Smith

Hours before the NFL Draft, Micah Parsons sent defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a text about Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Quinn responded that he was “about that life!!!!!” then the Cowboys backed up the coach’s words.

Sauce Gardner shouts out Will Levis

The Jets cornerback had some encouraging words after the Kentucky quarterback went the entire first round without getting selected.

