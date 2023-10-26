CA Auto Bank signs partnership with Groupe Beneteau – Sport Marketing News

CA Auto Banka subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, confirms its ambitions in the nautical sector and announces its partnership con Beneteau Group, global player and renowned manufacturer of sailing and motor boats. This partnership consolidates the trusted banking relationship between the Crédit Agricole Group and the Beneteau Group.

By virtue of the agreement, signed on the occasion of the Cannes Yachting Festival, the bank will provide its own financing and leasing solutions tailored to Group customers and dealers a pan-European level, starting from Greece, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland. The collaboration, which in the coming months it will be extended to a further 8 European countriesintegrates the system implemented by Groupe Beneteau in the markets covered by SGB Finance, and includes over 120 models made by the French group, capable of satisfying the most varied navigation needs.

Groupe Beneteau is currently present in four market segments (sailing monohulls, sailing multihulls, pleasure boating and “Real estate on the water”). It offers 128 models, both sailing and motor, from 4.5 to 24 meters, across its nine brands. The Beneteau Group, the only multi-specialist in the nautical sector, pursues its mission throughout the world, “Bringing dreams to water”, addressing a large international clientele, both owners and occasional customers.

Yann Masselot, Chief of brands & communication del Groupe Beneteauhe has declared: “We are pleased to begin this partnership with CA Auto Bank, which will support our distribution network and expand financial options for our customers, in several strategic European countries. We know the importance, in our markets, of having an unrivaled offering of financial services and we are pleased to have signed this agreement with CA Auto Bank, a European leader in retail and wholesale financing”.

“We are pleased to make our debut in the nautical sector alongside a prestigious partner like Groupe Beneteau. CA Auto Bank has developed a strong presence in the automotive, two-wheeler, leisure and commercial vehicle sectors: this agreement opens a new, significant chapter in our expansion path, which will lead us to be the only independent player in Europe specializing in financial services across the entire mobility spectrum”, he underlined Giacomo Carelli, CEO of CA Auto Bank.