CA Osasuna is allowed to play in the Conference League

Status: 07/25/2023 4:45 p.m

According to their own statements, the Spanish first division soccer team CA Osasuna may take part in the Conference League in the coming season.

In an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, UEFA has withdrawn the club’s exclusion from the Conference League because of match-fixing from 2014, Osasuna said.

Punishment for match-fixing from 2014

The background to the dispute was a manipulation affair. Representatives of Osasuna are said to have transferred money to two professionals from Betis Sevilla in the 2014 relegation battle so that they could make an extra effort against Osasuna’s rivals Real Valladolid on the penultimate day of the 2013/2014 season.

Three years ago, a court sentenced several professionals, officials and entrepreneurs to prison terms, some of them long. These were the first prison sentences for manipulation in Spanish football. As Osasuna had not played in Europe since 2007, the UEFA Disciplinary Body was only able to impose a penalty this season. On the other hand, the club now apparently successfully defended itself. Statements from UEFA or CAS are not yet available.

CA Osasuna pointed out that in the spring 2020 criminal trial, the Spanish judiciary had described the club as a “victim” of the machinations of a few officials from earlier times. UEFA has now accepted the club’s position and new evidence, it said.

Osasuna on UEFA: ‘Strong with the weak and weak with the strong’

Osasuna had accused UEFA of double standards. “Strong with the weak and weak with the strong,” the club commented on the procedure. What is meant is that big clubs get away with similar offenses without such draconian penalties from Osasuna’s point of view. UEFA is currently investigating without a result against FC Barcelona, ​​which had paid a referee official from the Spanish football association RFEF for “advice” for years.

The slogan “Strong with the weak and weak with the strong” even made it onto fan scarves in Osasuna.

Mud fight with the Spanish federation

At the same time, Osasuna’s club management had a real mud fight with the Spanish association RFEF. Osasuna accused the RFEF of not supporting the club in the process and of having passed on information to the media that would have contributed to prejudice.

The RFEF replied that it was “a disgrace, a lack of respect and misconduct that the club are trying to implicate the RFEF in the matter”. An apology is expected, wrote the association, whose president Luis Rubiales is also UEFA vice-president. Osasuna responded with the opposite of an apology. Rubiales has repeatedly spoken out favorably in the Barcelona case, although the investigation at UEFA had long since begun. In the case of Osasuna, however, Rubiales referred to an obligation to remain neutral. The RFEF denied all allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

