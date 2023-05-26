Cabral recovered Fiorentina — Sportellate.it

After difficult months, the Brazilian has become an asset for the Italian.

Today’s Fiorentina, the Italian’s Fiorentina, is a team that is difficult to identify with a symbolic player. For better or for worse, purples look like the sublimation of the concept of collective, both for the interpretation of the game and for the systematic turnover practiced by the coach. There are, it must be said, the “more equal than the others”, elements that have always been difficult to give up: some are almost essential on a technical level, such as Dodo, Bonaventura or Nico Gonzalez; others have carved out a tactical centrality over time like Mandragora; still others, like Biraghi with his almost 4,000 minutes played, are irreplaceable for their emotional leadership.

Then there is the curious case of the centre-forward. More than ever the role where for months and months Italiano has made systematic rotations, but which in this final rush he seems to have stabilized around defined hierarchies. Not only that: the position of the centre-forward is one where the balance of power has even reversed compared to what was believed at the beginning of the season. That’s how over time Arthur Mendoça Cabral he took the starting shirt that was initially supposed to be from Luka Jovic. Cabral who had arrived to replace Vlahovic but had struggled to explode in the first few months; Jovic who was supposed to be a great blow for what he had shown to Eintracht, but who in turn had to relaunch himself after the sad three years spent in Madrid.

At the start of the season, that of the centre-forward was the greatest enigma for Fiorentina. The Italian had started 2021-2022 with the undisputed ownership of Vlahovic, and had closed it by alternating Piatek (3 league goals and 3 in the Italian Cup) and Cabral (2 league goals). In the end, only the latter remained in Florence, after the Viola management had decided not to confirm the Pole and to replace him with Jovic, who was now in a desperate situation at Real Madrid. A pair of alternatives with high potential, thinking of Jovic’s first year in the Bundesliga and Cabral’s scoring pace at Basel. But also a couple with a thousand open questions.

We never saw this Jovic again.

First problem: these were two players who were in dire need of accumulating playing minutes, primarily to regain confidence and confidence with the goal. Cabral’s impact with Serie A had been negative overall, despite some isolated flickers, and his acclimatization to the starting tapes seemed somewhat distant. Jovic, on the other hand, had had such a negative four years that by now his value had completely disappeared.

Second problem: Fiorentina’s tactical setup, which the Italian has also made much more fluid than in the past, cannot predict two players who are so similar and so attracted to the center of the area. In a team so prone to dribbling and developments on the side chains, two centre-forwards are an absurdity. Therefore, necessarily one would have been alternative to the other. Maybe not ideal for two players who hadn’t scored much lately and needed to play.

Third problem: the rather minimal technical characteristics of Jovic and Cabral, players so different yet so equal in having defects bordering on incompatible with the Viola’s game system. Beyond Cabral’s few goals (which had shown, however, his good ability to occupy the penalty area), the enormous technical limitation of the Brazilian in the first six months in Florence had been the difficulty in playing with his back to goal , both in terms of duels and ball management. Faced with this limit, the characteristics of Jovic – who had built a reputation in Germany of very vertical striker and non-associative – made it doubtful that its purchase would solve the problem.

In the first months, in reality, the technical cleanliness shown by the Serbian had given the impression that Jovic could, if necessary, also act as an offensive playmaker. An impression remained in the field of ideas, however. Jovic has never really recovered the shine of the golden times, especially in terms of race pace. Thanks to the fact that he had to play as a lone striker, his game was often oriented towards coming to meet to receive the ball on his feet, away from the opponent’s markings. And, with him on the pitch, Fiorentina often lacked the depth necessary to avoid making ball possession sterile. Depth that instead Cabral seemed capable of attacking in a more natural way, also due to his character as a very prolific striker refined at Basel, and his physical solidity which theoretically should have made it difficult for the Italian defenders to contain.

The unresolved “Which centre-forward?” it was just one of Fiorentina’s problems in the first half of the season. A team that in facing a very long season had to find new balances, while it was grappling with various mishaps: the “restructuring” of Amrabat, the physiological difficulties of inserting Dodo (who remained out between February and August) and the physical problems by Gonzalez.

Da par suo, Cabral’s boot fell short: despite his debut goal against Twente in the preliminary round of the Conference, in the first two months the Brazilian was never able to take advantage of the opportunities he had – few, in truth, but still decidedly disastrous. In the period of the first nine league games, Cabral starts only in Udine (1-0 for the bianconeri), while he plays from the 1st minute only the two initial matches of the Conference rounds, against Riga and Basaksehir (1-1 and 3 -0 of the Turks in Istanbul). Three of the Viola’s worst seasonal performances.

The first rings arrive in flashes between October and November, both from Cabral and from Jovic. It’s a Fiorentina that gives signs of recovery, which finds itself in the Conference and gains access to the play-off against Braga, and which in the championship between the two defeats against the Milanese in stoppage time scores three consecutive victories. But after the world break, both find themselves grappling with problems of a physical nature, while Fiorentina presents itself in the Conference play-off in Braga with a tragic trend: 1 point in 5 games, with only one victory in between, against Turin in Italian Cup.

Fiorentina’s season certainly took place in Braga. And also that of one of the lilies’ centre-forwards. Which is not Jovic, also author of the first two goals of the match, but Cabral himself, who enters and immediately scores with acrobatics. Even before the tactical issues that have afflicted Italiano for months, even before the refinement of some of the team’s offensive mechanisms, oriented towards exploiting the unmarking skills of Cabral and Jovic and serving them turned towards the goal, first of all this there is a block of a mental nature that may have been shattered after a play of this quality.

Cabral scores 10 goals between February and April, while Fiorentina revives its season. He makes 4 in the league, 1 in the Coppa Italia, 5 in the Conference League. Yet his best performance, perhaps THE best ever up to this point of the season, is in a game where he does not score. Or Fiorentina-Milan 2-1. Cabral against the Rossoneri (in the midst of his brief Piolist infatuation for the 3-man defence) plays a dominant game as a centre-forward, with an overwhelming physical and technical superiority. He wins duels and plays as a finisher, participates in the maneuver and juggles his back to goal well. An aspect of his game that now seems taken for granted, but that’s exactly where the Brazilian has grown the most in the second half of the season. Beyond the obvious improvements in the sills, and while remaining essentially an area center forward, Cabral is now no longer an element detached from the purple tactical system.

To achieve this, Cabral has clearly grown on a technical level: a year of Italian “care” has contributed to how to better use the considerable athletic means available, the growing understanding with his teammates, the greater awareness of the level of the opposing defenses, especially in Serie A where the defenders are much rougher than those in the Swiss league. But Cabral has above all, and much more simply, acclimatised to Florence and to Italian football, taking advantage of the trust he has built around himself. Curiously, something very similar to what happened, also in Florence, to his predecessor, Dusan Vlahovic.

He has been described as the “Conference striker”. Almost as if to say that this is his hunting ground. Indeed, he is currently both the top scorer of the season (7 goals + 1 in the preliminaries) and overall of the competition (12 + 9 in the preliminaries). Lawyer Agnelli defined Boniek at the time “beautiful at night” due to him predominantly scoring on cup nights. But it was never clear whether it was an appreciation or a veiled mockery. Sure, the Conference League isn’t exactly the Champions Cup, but if you look closely, Cabral has already scored more than Boniek, even in the league.

The Conference League we said. A bit like for the whole team, it was a rehab for Cabral, a comfort zone, albeit not without slip-ups. There qualitative superiority often very clear on the opposing teams, she helped all of Fiorentina to regain confidence after the difficult central months of the season. However, be careful not to minimize the moments: Cabral unlocks himself with Braga in one of the most delicate matches of the tournament for the Viola, perhaps the one where the technical advantage over their rivals is most insignificant. A match that in the small of him is an Italian masterpiece, on a tactical level and above all on a mental approach level.

From that moment on, and in some matches even with disarming ease, Cabral has managed to demonstrate his value in Serie A as well. After a tremendous impact, Fiorentina perhaps find a striker at their disposal who may not be a top tier, but nonetheless casual in playing his role well. An attacker who has now added new arrows to their game and is comfortable bearing the brunt of the attack on their own. And in Serie A there aren’t many around capable of doing it. Who remembers Pinamonti’s idea for Fiorentina? Here, exactly.