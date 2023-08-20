Cabrera matches Mel Ott in RBIs; Tigers prevail over Guardians

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers matched Mel Ott on the RBI list and drove in a crucial run, leading his team to a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cabrera’s performance was nothing short of remarkable. His double not only boosted Kerry Carpenter’s career but also allowed the Venezuelan player to reach an incredible milestone of 1,868 RBIs in his 21 major league seasons. With 3,148 hits under his belt, the 40-year-old slugger now sits just four hits away from tying Paul Waner for the 18th spot on the all-time hits list.

The game got off to an explosive start with Akil Baddoo smashing a home run on the game’s second pitch. The rookie’s game-opening homer came off of Guardians’ pitcher Gavin Williams, who extended his winless streak to seven starts. Williams pitched five innings, surrendering three runs and striking out four.

The Tigers’ Tarik Skubal delivered an outstanding performance on the mound, pitching a career-high innings and allowing just one run. This marked Skubal’s first win against the Cleveland Guardians in seven attempts. The left-handed pitcher struck out seven batters, walked one, and limited the Guardians to three hits.

Cabrera continued to impress at the plate, going 4-for-1 and driving in a crucial RBI for the Tigers. On the Guardians’ side, Jose Ramirez had a commendable performance, going 4-for-2 with a run scored, while Oscar Gonzalez went 4-for-1 and produced two runs. The Venezuelan players on the field also showcased their talent, with Andres Gimenez going 1-for-0, Brayan Rocchio going 3-for-0, and Gabriel Arias going 2-for-0.

The victory for the Tigers not only marked their triumph on the field but also showcased the prowess of Cabrera and the promising talent of Baddoo. With each game, Cabrera etches his name deeper into the record books, solidifying his place among the greats of the game. The Tigers will undoubtedly continue to rely on his leadership and contributions as they seek more victories in the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

