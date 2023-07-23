Cachín – Ramos 3:6, 6:0, 7:5, Tennis player Cachín won the title on clay in Gstaad at the final premiere

The 28-year-old Cachín completed the week of his life in Gstaad, in which he already improved his previous maximum at ATP tournaments by participating in the semifinals. Although he lost the first set in 50 minutes, in the second he started a turnaround with a “canary” and finally decided for himself in the end of the dramatic tug-of-war in the third set.

“At the beginning of the match, I was a little nervous and made a few cheap mistakes. It was the first time I played against a left-hander in the tournament, but I didn’t give up. I tried to stay positive, play more aggressively and go to the net. Now I’m very, very happy,” said Cachín, who will move into the top 50 for the first time in Monday’s edition of the world rankings, in an on-court interview.

The 35-year-old Ramos, who required treatment for blisters in the second set, played in the final for the first time this year. But the attack on the fifth trophy in his career did not work out.

Men’s tournament in Gstaad (clay, subsidy 630,705 euros): Singles – final: Cachín (Arg.) – Ramos (Sp.) 3:6, 6:0, 7:5.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

