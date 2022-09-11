Home Sports Cadiz: heart attack for a fan. The goalkeeper Ledesma helps him with the defibrillator
Sports

Cadiz: heart attack for a fan. The goalkeeper Ledesma helps him with the defibrillator

by admin
Cadiz: heart attack for a fan. The goalkeeper Ledesma helps him with the defibrillator

The Argentine Ledesma noticed what had happened, he sprinted towards the bench to take the object and give it to the nurses who were helping the elderly man, whose conditions are unknown

Moments of fear at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz during the match between the home team and Barcelona, ​​won 4-0 by the Catalans. In the final minutes the Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma noticed that in the stands, behind his goal, an elderly fan had felt ill, a victim of what the Argentine immediately realized could be a heart attack.

At that point Ledesma sprinted to the bench, took a defibrillator and ran towards the spectator, throwing it to the Red Cross staff who in the meantime had arrived to rescue him.

suspended

After more than 10 minutes with the players waiting on the pitch, the referee ordered the teams to return to the locker room with Barcelona leading 2-0 at the time. The fan was taken away on a stretcher. His condition is unknown. After more than half an hour of interruption, the game then resumed for the last nine minutes, with the Blaugrana scoring two more times with Fati and Dembelé.

September 10 – 10:10 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The Bertram hit by the cyclone Turin. Cannon is not enough

You may also like

Inter-Torino, Inzaghi: “I will alternate Handanovic and Onana”

La Liga-De Paul’s pass shot Carrasco one-stop scored...

Serie C. The results of Group A

Li Mengwen made her French debut in the...

Shen Jing’s first European Cup high-profile ending will...

Sampdoria-Milan, slow motion: Leao expelled

The United States lost to Argentina in the...

Roberto Renga, historian sent, died

Beijing Miyun Eco-Marathon Online Starts: The Virtual Animation...

Sampdoria-Milan 1-2: Giroud decides on a penalty, Leao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy