Moments of fear at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz during the match between the home team and Barcelona, ​​won 4-0 by the Catalans. In the final minutes the Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma noticed that in the stands, behind his goal, an elderly fan had felt ill, a victim of what the Argentine immediately realized could be a heart attack.

At that point Ledesma sprinted to the bench, took a defibrillator and ran towards the spectator, throwing it to the Red Cross staff who in the meantime had arrived to rescue him.

suspended — After more than 10 minutes with the players waiting on the pitch, the referee ordered the teams to return to the locker room with Barcelona leading 2-0 at the time. The fan was taken away on a stretcher. His condition is unknown. After more than half an hour of interruption, the game then resumed for the last nine minutes, with the Blaugrana scoring two more times with Fati and Dembelé.

