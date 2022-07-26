Cadorago, July 25, 20220 – He is a warehouse worker, she is a domestic worker, a dog they used to walk around and just under two years of living together in the apartment on the first floor of the building in via Leopardi 9, where the tragedy took place this morning. Valentina Di Mauro, 33, and Marco Campanaro, 37, were a quiet couple who had never attracted the attention of their neighbors with particular behaviors or discussions. She was originally from Varese, where her relatives still live, and had gone to live with her partner when he had lost his parents.

Every day the two went to work, he is a frontier worker in a company in Switzerlandwhere he is employed as a warehouse keeper, she as a housekeeper and caregiver, a job that had recently also taken her out of Italy. For the rest, nothing that attracted the attention of those who lived next to him. Because of this the screams that the neighbors heard this morning, were particularly worrying, and prompted them to call the carabinieri immediately. But for the woman, she caught up in the bathroom while she was trying to get safe as well hit at least four or five times with a knife taken from a kitchen drawer, there was nothing to be done.