Cadorago (Como) – A 34-year-old woman she was stabbed to death this morning in her apartment in via Leopardi, in Cadorago, in the province of Como. To give the alarm, calling the carabinieri and help, were the neighbors, who, around 5 in the morning, heard some shouts coming from inside the house.

When help arrived a few minutes later, there was nothing more for the woman to do. The carabinieri stopped the comrade, with which the victim had been living for about a couple of years. To verify the location and dynamics of the murder, the military is carrying out in these hours the surveys on the spot and listening to witnesses, in an attempt to reconstruct what happened in the last hours of the woman’s life.

The investigations are coordinated by Deputy Attorney Mariano Fadda. The first hypothesis credited would be that of the passionate murder, the man would have hit the woman several times out of jealousy.

