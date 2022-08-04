Home Sports Cadore is in great difficulty, there are no numbers to register
Sports

Cadore is in great difficulty, there are no numbers to register

Cadore is in great difficulty, there are no numbers to register
The coach of Cadore Enrico Ben

The club’s meetings with the players have been practically deserted. The nursery is also in a storm, with Comelico going on on its own

Luca De Michiel

04 August 2022

PIEVE DI CADORE

Complicated situation in the Cadore house. A few weeks before the start of preparation for next season in the Second category, there are various shadows and rumors that circulate around the red and white team, which may not even be able to form a first team.

Nothing official and confirmed by companies and staff, who prefer to take these days to decide and better define the situation, avoiding making statements that could upset the environment even more.

At the beginning of July the situation seemed much more rosy with the club that, relegated on the field from the First category, did not have the requisites for the repechage and therefore was ready to start again from the Second. Confirmed coach (mister Enrico Ben) and defined technical staff. The first meetings with the players were almost ignored by a good part of the group, which seemed to have confirmed their availability and presence for the next championship.

Some undecided and some offers from other clubs certainly were not lacking but the numbers seemed reassuring. In recent weeks, however, the situation seems to have changed with the growing interest of other teams in the province for some Cadore players and with Cadore in difficulty in retaining its members in the face of offers considered more attractive.

Here the company has been forced to various meetings with the players in recent days but the situation does not seem to be clear yet, on the contrary, the numbers for a good season in the Second, from the rumors that circulate, seem not to be there at the moment. The red and white company is certainly working to fix the squad as soon as possible and the will is to confirm the registration and present themselves at the start of the next second, albeit with many young people to form the group.

At that point, given the numbers, the creation of a Juniores team would be in strong doubt. In fact, even the red and white youth sector is not experiencing a rosy period, with Comelico who preferred to break away from the collaboration undertaken in recent years to return to setting up the smaller categories on the Lacuna synthetic and probably with the collaboration of the nearby San Pietro. Here the numbers for Cadore are thinning even more in a basin that sees several companies at work.

The problem of the first team, however, will be the first to be defined for the management led by president Attilio Del Favero. It will be hot hours to try to save a team that only a few months ago was in the first category and that by a whisker failed to save itself on the field. Who knows if things would have turned out differently with a salvation …

