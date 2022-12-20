The former rossoblù footballer and now manager of Cagliari received a 3-year Daspo from the Venice Police Headquarters and notified this morning by the Cagliari Anti-Crime Division to the former midfielder. Cossu was accused of having thrown a well-aimed punch in the face of a steward after the Venice-Cagliari match on 22 May. The 0-0 draw in the lagoon which cost Cagliari relegation to Serie B. In recent months Cossu himself had ended up under investigation, however without any current developments, relating to the group of organized supporters in the Cagliari area which had led to various precautionary procedures.