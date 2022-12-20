Home Sports Cagliari: Andrea Cossu, 3-year-old daspo for a punch
Sports

Cagliari: Andrea Cossu, 3-year-old daspo for a punch

Cagliari: Andrea Cossu, 3-year-old daspo for a punch

The former rossoblù midfielder, now manager, punished after the accusation for the crime of May 22 after Venice-Cagliari: the 0-0 decreed the relegation of the Sardinians to B

The former rossoblù footballer and now manager of Cagliari received a 3-year Daspo from the Venice Police Headquarters and notified this morning by the Cagliari Anti-Crime Division to the former midfielder. Cossu was accused of having thrown a well-aimed punch in the face of a steward after the Venice-Cagliari match on 22 May. The 0-0 draw in the lagoon which cost Cagliari relegation to Serie B. In recent months Cossu himself had ended up under investigation, however without any current developments, relating to the group of organized supporters in the Cagliari area which had led to various precautionary procedures.

December 20 – 1.53pm

