Home » cagliari bari – Tiscali Sport
Sports

cagliari bari – Tiscali Sport

by admin
cagliari bari – Tiscali Sport

Cagliari and Bari drew 1-1 at the Unipol Domus in the first leg of the Serie B playoffs. The rossoblùs took the lead at 9′ of the first half with Lapadula.

Just before the break, Cheddira had his penalty saved by Radunovicauthor of other decisive interventions but in the recovery of the second half the Serbian goalkeeper did not repeat himself on a second penalty awarded to the guests, transformed by Antenucciwhich was fielded specifically to beat him.

The return match, in Bari, is scheduled for next Sunday, 11 June, at 8.30 pm, and a draw will suffice for the Apulians to obtain promotion to Serie A, thanks to the best placement in the league.

See also  A running race that very few finish

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy