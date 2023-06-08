cagliari bari – Tiscali Sport

Cagliari and Bari drew 1-1 at the Unipol Domus in the first leg of the Serie B playoffs. The rossoblùs took the lead at 9′ of the first half with Lapadula.

Just before the break, Cheddira had his penalty saved by Radunovicauthor of other decisive interventions but in the recovery of the second half the Serbian goalkeeper did not repeat himself on a second penalty awarded to the guests, transformed by Antenucciwhich was fielded specifically to beat him.

The return match, in Bari, is scheduled for next Sunday, 11 June, at 8.30 pm, and a draw will suffice for the Apulians to obtain promotion to Serie A, thanks to the best placement in the league.