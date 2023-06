At the Unipol Domus, Cagliari will be awarded tonight in front of its fans with the “Nexus Cup”, awarded to the winners of the 2022-2023 Serie BKT playoffs. One of the first to speak to the fans was obviously the patron Tommaso Giulini: “We tried to work in silence. These guys lacked the right leader. Thank you Mister Ranieri!”, the words collected by TuttoCagliari.net.