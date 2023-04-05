Grave mourning in Cagliari and in the world of Italian football. Sergio “Bobo” Gori has diedwas 77 years old and had been one of the protagonists of the historic conquest of scudetto by the rossoblù in the 1969-70 season. Thanks to Cagliari he had also come to play the 1970 World Cup in Mexicofinished in second place by the Azzurri defeated in the final by Pelè’s Brazil.

Successes with “Grande Inter” and Juve

The attacking midfielder is one of six Italian players (along with Giovanni Ferrari, Filippo Cavalli, Pierino Fanna, Aldo Serena and Attilio Lombardo) to have won the Italian championship (four in total) with three different clubs. Gori did part of the “Grande Inter”, team in which he grew up, champion of Italy in 1964-1965 and 1965-1966. Another Scudetto and a UEFA Cup with Juventus. But always with the Great Inter of the Sixties, Gori also won three international trophies (one Champions Cup and two Intercontinental Cups). In his career he also wore the shirts of Vicenza, Verona and Sant’Angelo.