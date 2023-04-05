Home Sports Cagliari in mourning: goodbye to Bobo Gori
Sports

Cagliari in mourning: goodbye to Bobo Gori

by admin
Cagliari in mourning: goodbye to Bobo Gori

Grave mourning in Cagliari and in the world of Italian football. Sergio “Bobo” Gori has diedwas 77 years old and had been one of the protagonists of the historic conquest of scudetto by the rossoblù in the 1969-70 season. Thanks to Cagliari he had also come to play the 1970 World Cup in Mexicofinished in second place by the Azzurri defeated in the final by Pelè’s Brazil.

Successes with “Grande Inter” and Juve

The attacking midfielder is one of six Italian players (along with Giovanni Ferrari, Filippo Cavalli, Pierino Fanna, Aldo Serena and Attilio Lombardo) to have won the Italian championship (four in total) with three different clubs. Gori did part of the “Grande Inter”, team in which he grew up, champion of Italy in 1964-1965 and 1965-1966. Another Scudetto and a UEFA Cup with Juventus. But always with the Great Inter of the Sixties, Gori also won three international trophies (one Champions Cup and two Intercontinental Cups). In his career he also wore the shirts of Vicenza, Verona and Sant’Angelo.

See also  La Voghe consoles himself by sinking the Pavia thanks to Castellano

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: “chain of four, chain of five,...

Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan...

UEFA Congress: Klaveness fails in election to UEFA...

Basketball, Angel Reese and the hand gesture in...

James 37+5+6 thick eyebrows 21+14 Lakers narrowly beat...

FC Bayern: Schweinsteiger intervenes in the “Mia san...

SC Freiburg celebrates DFB Cup victory over FC...

Romelu Lukaku and expulsion: the paradox of punishing...

NBA: Interview with Daniel Theis – “That was...

Triestina-Piacenza: a draw that smacks of a sentence

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy